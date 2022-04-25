Why Fans Are Convinced Amber Heard Is Copying Johnny Depp's Court Looks

Amid the lengthy court battle between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, social media users are wrapped up in every single detail—down to the fashion choices.
Depp's $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife began in a Virginia courtroom on April 11. Five years after the couple broke up, followers of the case are hearing many graphic and upsetting allegations about the couple's marriage for the first time, including accusations of physical abuse from both parties. But some people are theorizing that there's more than meets the eye—specifically when it comes what attire Heard has chosen to wear to court.
For the first day of the trial, the Pirates of the Caribbean alum showed up to court wearing a gray suit paired with a Gucci tie, with a bee lapel pin. The following day, Heard wore a similar gray ensemble, and on April 13 wore a very similar bee lapel pin and tie to complete her dark-colored outfit. Just a few days later, social media users were buzzing over Depp's ponytail when he arrived on April 18; on April 19, Heard wore a similar hairstyle.
"I know this was days ago now," one Twitter user wrote. "But can we talk about the fact that Amber Heard intentionally recreated Johnny Depp's court outfits multiple times." Another wrote, "Man Amber Heard is literally playing with Johnny Depp's mind in the court room copying his outfits the next day, copying every move he makes." A third chimed in, "Can we talk about how Amber Heard is literally mocking Johnny every day in court," adding, "Whatever he wears, she copies the NEXT DAY."
But the continuous battle between the exes, who were married from February 2015 to January 2017, is undoubtedly about much more serious matters.
Depp's defamation lawsuit stems from a 2018 essay Heard wrote for the Washington Post, in which she described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." Although the article didn't mention Depp by name, his attorneys previously said in court documents that Heard's op-ed was all part of an "elaborate hoax" created "to advance her career."
In 2020, the actress filed a $100 million countersuit against her ex, alleging that after she was granted a temporary restraining order, Depp "unlawfully targeted" her in an "ongoing harassment and online smear campaign."
