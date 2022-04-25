15 Floral Dresses Under $50 for a Bridgerton Summer

The newest season of Bridgerton causes a 146% increase in demand for floral dresses. Here's how to rock the trend without breaking the bank.

By Carly Shihadeh Apr 25, 2022 9:03 PMTags
E-Comm: Bridgerton Floral DressesLiam Daniel/Netflix

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our links, E! may make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Dearest readers, we have a Bridgerton-inspired summer trend to talk about. Fashion data analysts at Love The Sales report a 146% surge in searches for ‘Floral Print Dresses' after the release of season 2 of the sultry Netflix show. Floral dresses are just another addition to the regency-core trend thanks to this period piece. 

Is there anything better than the feeling that spring days are starting to get warmer and sunnier? It means we get to break out our sundress collection and it also gives us an excuse to refresh and add to said collection. You'll burn for these gorgeous dresses from Madewell, Nordstrom, Amazon, and Old Navy, not only because of the floral print, but also because they're all under $50. Scroll below for 15 ways to rock the floral dress trend that the Queen would approve of and Lady Whistledown would rave about. 

Madewell Extra 50% Off Sale: Save Up to 81% On These 21 Styles

Lulus Calla Love Floral Jacquard Satin Slipdress

This Nordstrom dress is giving us all the regency-core vibes. A slip dress that features a floral-print, you'll be rocking two trends with this style. The best part? It comes in four other unique colors. 

$58
$35
Nordstrom

Floral Maxi Cami Shift Dress for Women

This breezy dress comes in sizes XS to 4X and is perfect for hot summer days.

$40
$30
Old Navy

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Floral Summer Dress Wrap V Neck Short Sleeve Belted Ruffle Hem A-Line Bohemian Maxi Dresses

This Amazon dress comes in 21 different colors and prints. The tie at the waist makes for a super flattering fit. 

$41
Amazon

Tiered Floral-Print Mini Cami Swing Dress for Women

One of the best parts about warmer weather is getting to refresh your sundress wardrobe. This pretty dress from Old Navy comes in three colors and sizes XS to 4X.

$35
$26
Old Navy

Ditsy Floral Tiered Midi Dress

Make a statement in this vibrant floral dress from Boohoo that is 50% off. 

$40
$20
Boohoo

Long-Sleeve Tiered Floral Maxi Swing Dress for Women

This dress from Old Navy comes in petite, regular, and tall sizes. It's the perfect way to stay chic and comfy at the office this summer. 

$55
$30
Old Navy

Ruffled Pleat-Sleeve Mini Dress in Spring Fling

Madewell is giving us an extra 50% off sale styles right now. Check out this gorgeous floral dress that is perfect for warmer days ahead.  

$138
$42
Madewell

All in Favor Sweetheart Neck Long Sleeve Dress

We love the floral print, flowy sleeves, and unique back detailing on this dress from Nordstrom.

$49
$35
Nordstrom

Tall Floral Print Mini Dress

Here's the perfect mini floral dress from Boohoo for tall girls to show off their long legs without the discomfort of a style that's too short. 

$40
$20
Boohoo

EXLURA Womens Square Neck Dress Long Puff Sleeve A-Line Casual Short Mini Dress

This adorable silhouette comes in 13 different colors and prints. 

$36
Amazon

Floerns Women's Summer Floral Print A Line Short Cami Dress

How pretty is this dress for your next spring or summer party? Check it out on Amazon in 17 different color options. 

$20
Amazon

Occasion Satin Floral Cowl Neck Crop Top & Maxi Skirt

Here's a floral set that Lady Whistledown would definitely approve of. 

$95
$48
Boohoo

ASOS Design Floral Long Sleeve Stretch Cotton Ruched Jersey Dress

We love how the floral print pops on this black dress from Nordstrom, and it's only $23.65.

$43
$24
Nordstrom

ASOS Design Dark Floral Print Satin Slipdress

Here's another slip dress with a vibrant floral print that really makes a statement. It comes in at $50 instead of under $50, but we just had to include because it's so chic. 

$50
Nordstrom

Smocked Tiered Mini Dress

You'll be pretty in pink with this dress from Gap that comes in petite, regular, and tall and sizes XXS to XXL. 

$70
$44
Gap

