Princess Bride's Cary Elwes Airlifted to Hospital After Rattlesnake Bite

What an inconceivable moment for Cary Elwes.

The Princess Bride star was airlifted to Ronal Reagan UCLA Medical Center after being bitten by a rattlesnake outside his Malibu home on April 23, TMZ reported. The outlet shared that the bite occurred while he was working outside.

Cary posted a photo of the injury to Instagram, showing off his swollen and blue finger, and reassured fans that he'll be ok. "Bit not by a ROUS but a rattlesnake," he wrote in the caption, referring to the notorious Rodents of Unusual Size from his iconic film. "Grateful to the staff of Malibu Urgent Care, LA County Fire Dept. and the staff and medical professionals at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center for their great care. Am recovering well thanks to all these wonderful folks."

His Stranger Things co-star Randy Havens commented, "Oh my gosh Cary! Please feel better! Sending healing thoughts your way."