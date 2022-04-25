See Kim Kardashian Twinning With Her Kids in Adorable Family Photo

Kim Kardashian posted a sweet family photo with her four children, all wearing matching Easter pajamas.

Fashion genes clearly run in the family.

Easter was last week, but Kim Kardashian is still in the holiday spirit. On April 25, the 41-year-old old shared an adorable pic to Instagram with her kids North West, 8, Saint West, 6, Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 2—whose dad is her ex Kanye West—wearing matching Easter pajamas adorned with baby chicks and colorful eggs.

She captioned the snap, "Easter with my bb's."

Kim also shared more pics from the epic pre-Easter celebration Kris Jenner hosted on April 16, which included colorful holiday-themed decor, sweet treats, and fun arts and crafts activities for the kids. In one snap, Kris proudly poses with three of her 11 grandchildren. In others, the Kardashian-Jenner kids can be seen cracking open their giant chocolate Easter eggs.

The day of the party, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner shared a slew of adorable photos and videos from the event to their Instagram Stories.

photos
The Kardashian Cousins' Cutest Moments

Khloe's 4-year-old daughter True Thompson, 4, Kylie's 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster and Rob Kardashian's 5-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian were all shown enjoying the festivities. Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope Disick, 9, and her little brother Reign Disick, 7, also joined in on the fun.

Keep scrolling to see more pics from the Kardashian-Jenner egg-cellent Easter celebration.

kimkardashian / Instagram
Matchy Matchy

Kim and all four of her kids coordinate in matching Easter pajamas.

kimkardashian / Instagram
Hostess With The Most

Kris, also known as "Lovey," was all smiles as she posed with three of her 12 grandkids.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Travis Scott & Baby Boy

Travis holds his and Kylie Jenner's baby boy.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Travis Scott
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Stormi Webster
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
True Thompson
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Bunny Headbands
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Easter Baskets
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Alabama Barker Easter Egg

Travis Barker's daughter also received a personalized egg.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Dream Kardashian & Stormi Webster Easter Eggs
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Easter Gum Machines
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Easter Eggs
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Travis Barker & Atiana de la Hoya Easter Eggs

Easter eggs for Travis and his stepdaughter!

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian and ex Tristan Thompson's daughter appears at the party.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian and ex Tristan Thompson's daughter strikes a pose.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Dream Kardashian

Rob Kardashian's daughter decorates Easter eggs.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
North West & Penelope Disick

Kim Kardashian and ex Kanye West's eldest daughter decorates Easter eggs as Kourtney Kardashian and ex Scott Disick's daughter walks by.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Saint West

Kim Kardashian and ex Kanye West's son shows off his cool sunglasses.

Instagram / Kris Jenner
Sweet Treats
Instagram / Kris Jenner
Easter Décor
Instagram / Kris Jenner
More Activities
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Who's Ready to Eat?
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Mmm!
Instagram / Kris Jenner
Easter Table Spread
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Yum!
Instagram / Kris Jenner
Easter Apron
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
HELLO

...did someone say, "charcuterie"??

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Dig In!
Instagram / Kris Jenner
Easter Cake
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Easter Table

