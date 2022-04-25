See Kim Kardashian Twinning With Her Kids in Adorable Family Photo

Watch : Kim Kardashian Shares North West's FASHION Insight

Fashion genes clearly run in the family.

Easter was last week, but Kim Kardashian is still in the holiday spirit. On April 25, the 41-year-old old shared an adorable pic to Instagram with her kids North West, 8, Saint West, 6, Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 2—whose dad is her ex Kanye West—wearing matching Easter pajamas adorned with baby chicks and colorful eggs.

She captioned the snap, "Easter with my bb's."

Kim also shared more pics from the epic pre-Easter celebration Kris Jenner hosted on April 16, which included colorful holiday-themed decor, sweet treats, and fun arts and crafts activities for the kids. In one snap, Kris proudly poses with three of her 11 grandchildren. In others, the Kardashian-Jenner kids can be seen cracking open their giant chocolate Easter eggs.

The day of the party, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner shared a slew of adorable photos and videos from the event to their Instagram Stories.