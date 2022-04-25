9-1-1: Lone Star Casts a Familiar Face to Play Rob Lowe’s Brother

9-1-1: Lone Star is keeping it all in the family.
When the hit Fox drama needed to cast somebody to play Rob Lowe's brother on the show, they decided to take a literal route: They hired his real brother!
Chad Lowe, best known for his Emmy-winning role on early '90s drama Life Goes On, his role as Byron Montgomery on seven seasons of Pretty Little Liars, and guest starring roles on shows like ER and 24, will play the estranged brother of Rob's character Owen in the May 2 episode.
The appearance will mark Chad's first network television role since Supergirl in 2018.
"Owen travels to Los Angeles to confront his estranged father and some painful childhood memories," according to the episode's description. Their father will be played by Robert Pine, the real-life father of Chris Pine who starred on CHiPs from 1977 through 1983.
Though this marks Chad's first 9-1-1: Lone Star on-screen appearance, he's no stranger to the show itself. He directed an episode in the show's second season and an episode earlier in its third season, which is currently airing. Chad has become an in-demand TV director in recent years, with his resume including credits for The Flash and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.
Rob is no stranger to working professionally with his family members. On April 6, it was announced that Rob and his 27-year-old son John Owen Lowe will star in Netflix's upcoming series Unstable. The show follows "an introverted, socially challenged son who goes to work for his very successful, wildly eccentric father in order to save him from disaster," according to its official description.
Rob and John Owen were joined by Matthew—Rob's oldest son and John Owen's older brother—on A&E's The Lowe Files, which ran for one season in 2017. The show followed the familial trio analyzing unsolved mysteries all over the country, including alien abductions and Bigfoot.
Watch the latest chapter in Lowe television history when Chad joins Rob on the May 2 episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star. The show airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.