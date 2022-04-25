9-1-1: Lone Star Casts a Familiar Face to Play Rob Lowe’s Brother

Watch : Rob Lowe & Sons Investigate Haunted Houses in New Series

9-1-1: Lone Star is keeping it all in the family.

When the hit Fox drama needed to cast somebody to play Rob Lowe's brother on the show, they decided to take a literal route: They hired his real brother!

Chad Lowe, best known for his Emmy-winning role on early '90s drama Life Goes On, his role as Byron Montgomery on seven seasons of Pretty Little Liars, and guest starring roles on shows like ER and 24, will play the estranged brother of Rob's character Owen in the May 2 episode.

The appearance will mark Chad's first network television role since Supergirl in 2018.

"Owen travels to Los Angeles to confront his estranged father and some painful childhood memories," according to the episode's description. Their father will be played by Robert Pine, the real-life father of Chris Pine who starred on CHiPs from 1977 through 1983.