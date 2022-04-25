Judge Greg Mathis Is Coming to E!: Watch a First Look at Mathis Family Matters

All risE! for Judge Greg Mathis Sr.

The legendary arbitrator is getting the reality television treatment with E!'s brand-new show, Mathis Family Matters. The docu-series will follow Judge Mathis and his wife, Linda Mathis, along with their four grown children—Jade Mathis, Camara Mathis Webb, Greg Mathis, Jr., and Amir Mathis—as they navigate through life, love, and of course, Hollywood.

Judge Mathis is certainly no stranger to TV, but Mathis Family Matters will offer fans a rare look into his life outside of the courtroom. Just take a look at the above trailer! "When the robe comes off," Judge Mathis says, "I'm just another sucka."

Mathis Family Matters will also dive into the careers, relationships, personalities and off-the-wall dynamics of his loved ones too, because for the first time in 15 years, all four kids are all living in the same city. There's Jade, who's torn between pursuing her dream of being a full-time motivational speaker and following in her father's footsteps by embarking on a career in law, and then Camara, a.k.a. "Mother Mathis." She's already started a family of her own with her husband, Ryan, and daughters, Nora and Zara, but to this day, she can do no wrong in the eyes of the Judge.