Sophia Bush Shares What's In Her Kitchen

Everyone has that special place in their home where all their friends and family like to gather and hang out. For some, that's the living room in front of the TV, and for others that might be out on the patio. For Sophia Bush, that place is the kitchen.

"It doesn't matter that I have a beautiful living room — no one ever sits in it," Sophia told E! News. "Everybody comes in, comes downstairs and gathers around the table. We cook in here, we have wine tastings in here, and we sit up late and have great talks in here. There is just something about it that really feels like the heart of the home."

Since the kitchen is the big gathering spot in her house, we just had to know what she keeps in her kitchen. From Planet Oak Oatmilk to the "best coffee grinder in the world," Sophia shares her nine kitchen must-haves below.