Why Beanie Feldstein Calls Her Broadway Return a "Once in a Lifetime" Experience

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Funny Girl's Beanie Feldstein opened up about returning to the Great White Way and brother Jonah Hill's opening night support.

Nobody can rain on Beanie Feldstein's parade.

On April 24, after the final curtain on opening night of Broadway's Funny Girl, Beanie reflected on her experience taking center stage as Fanny Brice.
 
"This group of people is once in a lifetime," she exclusively told E! News at the August Wilson Theatre. "I cannot explain to you how kind everyone in this building is off stage and on stage. The crew, the creative team, a room full of passionate, caring people. That is all that matters in this world."
 
The musical-comedy revival tells the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreams of a life on the stage. Everyone tells her she'll never be a star, but then something funny happens: She becomes one of the most beloved performers in history.
 
Barbra Streisand famously portrayed Fanny in the original '60s musical and movie of the same name, which won her an Academy Award. According to Beanie, getting the chance to bring Fanny's story to life "is heaven."

"For any of us that feel like just bagels when everyone else is an onion roll, there are so many beautiful bagels out there," she explained. "I get to share that message. I think theater also draws in the people that are left out. The people that are too much, the people that are eccentric or loud or performative. We find each other and I think this story is really for people that love theater."

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Fellow stars and theater actors including Kristen Bell, Bryan Cranston, Darren Criss and Jane Krakowski came out on the special night, along with Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour. Also spotted in the audience was Beanie's brother Jonah Hill and their mom Sharon Feldstein.
 
"They came here and they came to the show and they flew in and they're the best family in the world," Beanie gushed about her California-based family. "I'm so lucky."
 
Another cast member taking in every moment of the experience is Jane Lynch. Just moments after the show, the actress reflected on the team's hard work over the past three months. She also gave credit to Beanie for bringing Fanny to life in a whole new way.

"The fruits of our efforts are visible and out there to the world," she explained. "Beanie always comes to life. She brings it every day. She's bringing it since day one. She's a real pro she's one of the most confident people I know."

With Reporting by Marisa Sullivan

