Kanye West Raps About His Family Being in Danger When "Daddy's Not Home"

Watch : Kanye West BURIES Pete Davidson Alive in New Music Video

Kanye West is turning his pain into art.

The Yeezy founder, 44, seemed to compare himself to Jesus and referenced being away from his four children—North, 8, Saint, 6, Psalm, 2, and Chicago, 4—who he shares with ex-wife Kim Kardashian on Pusha T's newly released album, It's Almost Dry.

"Born in the manger, the son of a stranger/When Daddy's not home, the family's in danger," Ye rapped on the track "Dreamin of the Past."

The lyrics echoed the Donda rapper's sentiments from earlier this year when he called out Kim for allegedly keeping the children away from him.

In March, he shared a picture of North's backpack, which was decorated with three pins—one of her mother, one of an alien and one of her father. "This was on my daughters back pack when I was 'allowed' to see her last week," he captioned the now-deleted post. "This is why I go so hard for my family I am wired to protect my family at all cost. As the priest of my home Don't worry Northy God is still alive."