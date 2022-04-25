The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Season 12 Reunion Trailer Is More Shocking Than We Expected

Watch : RHONJ Exclusive: Teresa Giudice THROWS Drinks at Margaret

There's never a dull moment when the Garden State Housewives reunite.

Bravo has finally released the explosive trailer for The Real Housewives of New Jersey's season 12 reunion and the first look is even more jaw-dropping than we expected.

Right off the bat, Teresa Giudice and her brother Joe Gorga have a shocking confrontation over Teresa's feud with Margaret Josephs, which started when Margaret brought up rumors about Tre's fiancé Luis "Louie" Ruelas' past.

"I wish you would tell f--king Margaret to shut the f--k up," Teresa yells, adding about Margaret and her husband Joe Benigno, "This f--ker and his wife talking about my f--king boyfriend. Should be slapping him up side the f--king head."

Joe tells Teresa to "be a sister once in a while," then calls her a "f--king moron."

Later, host Andy Cohen asks Louie about all the rumors: "There's road rage incidents, slashed a girl's tire, physical abuse in front of kids: is any of it true?"