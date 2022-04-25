These Romy and Michele's High School Reunion Gift Picks Are Worthy of “A Businesswomen’s Special”

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Can you believe that the movie Romy and Michele's High School Reunion is turning 25? It feels like the iconic film just came out, especially since it's such a relevant part of pop culture. Who could ever forget Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino's fur-adorned mini dresses from the movie? A forever-fashionable moment, for sure. The best way to celebrate this movie milestone is by watching it, of course. The second best way to enjoy it is by treating yourself or a friend to some Romy and Michele-inspired merch.
We found hats, collectibles, clothes, and more items for the ultimate Romy and Michele's High School Reunion gift guide. The only thing we didn't include is a pack of Post-It Notes, since Romy and Michelle didn't actually invent those (unfortunately).
Romy and Michele's High School Reunion Gift Picks
Romy and Michele Cap
Hide your bad hair day and showcase your Romy and Michele fandom with this hat inspired by the movie.
Funko Pop! Movies: Romy and Michele's High School Reunion - Romy
And, of course, we can't forget about this collectible inspired by Mira Sorvino's character.
Romy and Michelle Card
This is the perfect card for your bestie's birthday or any other special occasion.
Romy and Michele Some Sort Of Businesswoman Special Card
This card would be appreciated by all fans, especially as a congratulations for someone who just landed a new job or another great opportunity at work.
Romy & Michele Movie Quotes Magnets
Decorate your fridge or locker with these movie quote magnets.
Romy and Michele Pencils Set
How much do you love these pencils with Romy and Michele quotes on them?
Romy and Michelle Minimalistic Blank Greeting Card
Give this blank card to a fellow fan for any special milestone.
Romy and Michelle Cross Stitch Pattern PDF
If you love to cross stitch, use this pattern to create something adorable inspired by your favorite movie.
Romy and Michelle’s High School Reunion Minimalistic Illustrated Movie Poster Art Print
This minimalist poster is the perfect decorative accent for your home.
Romy and Michele Matching Wine Tumblers- Set of 2
You and your BFF need these coordinating tumbler cups.
I Invented Post-Its Shirt
Even though you didn't invent Post-its, you need this shirt inspired by one of the movie's most memorable moments. It's available in four colors.
Romy and Michele Mug
Start your day with a sip of tea or coffee from this cute Romy and Michele mug.
Romy and Michele Illustrated Calendar
Keep track of your busy schedule with this Romy and Michele calendar.
Romy and Michele 90s Movie Fan Christmas Gift Crop Sweatshirt
This Christmas sweatshirt is perfect for the Romy and Michele superfans. It's available in four colors.
If you're looking for more pop culture-inspired shopping, here are the best outfits from Summer House Season 6 so far.