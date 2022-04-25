Britney Spears Taking Social Media Hiatus Following Pregnancy Announcement

Less than a month after Britney Spears told the world she was pregnant, the singer announced on Instagram that she would be stepping away from social media.

Britney Spears is taking a break from the online circus.
 
"I'm going on a social media hiatus for a little while!!!" she wrote to her 40 million Instagram followers on April 24. "I send my love and God bless you all."
 
The announcement comes two weeks after the singer, 40, said she was pregnant and expecting her first child with fiancé Sam Asghari. Sharing that she had started gaining weight after a recent trip to Hawaii, Britney wrote, "So I got a pregnancy test…and uhhhhh well…I am having a baby." Britney is already mom to sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, from her previous marriage to Kevin Federline.
 
In her announcement, Britney warned fans that she will be keeping a lower profile during her pregnancy journey to avoid paparazzi: "I obviously won't be going out as much due to the paps getting their money shot of me like they unfortunately already have."

After Britney's initial pregnancy announcement, Sam expressed his excitement with his own social media post. "Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect," he wrote. "Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don't take lightly."

Britney's ex Kevin also responded to the pregnancy announcement in a statement through his lawyer. "Kevin is aware of the recent posting by Britney regarding her announced pregnancy and wishes her a happy and healthy pregnancy and congratulates her and Sam Asghari as they go through the excitement of planning parenthood together," his attorney Mark Kaplan told E! News on April 12. 
 
Even Britney's younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, "liked" her big sister's Instagram announcement, despite some recent public conflict between the two.

