Josh Peck Dishes On-Screen Reunion With iCarly’s Miranda Cosgrove

Look out, Drake and Josh fans: A Josh Peck–Miranda Cosgrove reunion is coming to our small screens. On April 24, Peck shared what we can expect from his guest appearance on season two of Paramount+'s iCarly reboot.

"I have two episodes in the new iCarly coming out," Josh said at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books while promoting his new book, Happy People Are Annoying. Peck will star as Carly's manager Paul.

Josh and Miranda previously starred as stepsiblings Josh Nichols and Megan Parker—along with Drake Bell—on Nickelodeon's Drake and Josh, from 2004 to 2007. Now, the pair will reunite 15 years later. (Wow, we officially feel old.)

"It's fun. It's weird," Josh continued. "I met Miranda Cosgrove when she was 9 years old, like auditioning to play my little sister. I was 14. Now she's a fully grown human, she drives her Mercedes. She's doing great."

Josh and Miranda are now 35 and 28 years old, respectively.