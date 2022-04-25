Topless Ashley Graham Sends Message to Her "New Tummy" 3 Months After Giving Birth to Twins

Watch : Supermodel Ashley Graham Welcomes TWIN Boys

Ashley Graham is embracing her new bod.

Three months after giving birth to twins Malachi and Roman, the 34-year-old model shared a topless mirror selfie celebrating her new body.

"Hi, new tummy," she captioned the April 24 post. "We've been through a lot. Thank you. #3monthspostpartum."

Several people celebrated Ashley's transparency in the comment section of her post. One fan wrote, "Thank you for this because I'm 2 months postpartum and seeing how beautiful you look is really empowering for those of us struggling with the way we look. You are stunning and I love this!"

Another fan commented, "Thank you for posting the real you. This makes people going thru this feel like they are not alone."

In February, the Sports Illustrated model, who also shares 2-year-old son Isaac with husband Justin Ervin, shared the first photo of their newborn twins a month after giving birth.

"My boys have been the greatest teachers and biggest reminders that I can do hard things," she wrote at the time. "This has not been easy, but it's so worth it."