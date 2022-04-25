Madewell Extra 50% Off Sale: Save Up to 81% On These 21 Styles

We independently selected these products and deals because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Are you in the mood to shop? Of course, you are, especially with these unbelievable deals at Madewell. Right now, Madewell has a great promotion going. You can save an EXTRA 50% on sale styles when you use the promo code REFRESH at checkout. Since these are styles that are already on sale, that means you can save up to 81%, depending on which items you pick, of course.
If you just did some spring cleaning, you deserve to refresh your wardrobe with some shopping at Madewell. There are so many gems in the Madewell sale section, just hoping for a home in your closet. If you need a little help narrowing down your selections, here our some must-shop Madewell styles. Hurry up, this discount won't last forever!
Madewell Dresses and Jumpsuits on Sale
Madewell Ribbed Half-Zip Sweater Dress
How much do you love this ribbed dress? It has all the comfort of a sweater and the ease of a dress. It also comes in grey.
Madewell Lightspun Button-Front Tiered Midi Dress
This black button-down dress is exceptionally comfy and incredibly versatile. You can easily dress this one up or down. It's available in standard, petite, and plus sizes.
Madewell Lightspun Tapered-Leg Jumpsuit
This jumpsuit is one of those perfect "throw on and go" outfits. This is a great piece to have on hand for an instant ensemble. This also comes in navy.
Madewell Sophia Midi Dress in Seersucker Check
You'll be ready for warm weather in this white shirred midi dress.
Madewell Skirts on Sale
Madewell Wrap Mini Skirt in Bandana Flower
Just pair this red polka dot skirt with your favorite white t-shirt and ou have the perfect outfit.
Madewell (Re)sourced Zip-Front Mini Skirt
This burgundy skirt is made from a luxurious Italian recycled wool blend. It has two functional pockets for your small essentials.
Madewell Denim High-Waist Button-Front Mini Skirt in Gilmore Wash
This black denim skirt goes with everything.
Madewell Button-Front Pintuck Midi Skirt
You can wear this simple, mid-length skirt all year round, depending on how you style it. Pair it with some booties in the fall or your favorite sandals in summer.
Madewell Pants on Sale
Madewell Linen-Blend Pull-On High-Rise Wide-Leg Pants
These green pants are so easy to wear and a more polished alternative to sweatpants.
Madewell Lightspun Pull-On Balloon Pants
The Lightspun Pull-On Balloon Pants are the perfect combination of chic and easygoing.
Madewell MWL Breeze Skinny Joggers
These pajama-soft joggers are supremely comfortable and very flattering. They also come in grey.
Madewell Shoes on Sale
Madewell The Jeanne Slingback Flat in Lizard Embossed Leather
These shoes are part-mule, part-sandal. These are great to dress up or you can wear them casually. There are plenty of possibilities.
Madewell Court Sneakers in Spotted Calf Hair
If you love animal print, these leopard print sneakers are perfect for you.
Madewell The Henry Lugsole Boot in Suede
How much do you love these lugsole boots? They're easy to wear and they go with everything.
Madewell Sweaters and Sweatshirts on Sale
Madewell Allston Double-Button Cardigan Sweater in Colorblock
This colorblock sweater is cozy, yet sophisticated.
Madewell Boiled Wool Half-Zip Popover Sweater
This half zip sweater is the perfect layering piece.
Madewell (Re)sourced Cotton Collared Sweatshirt
The collar adds some polish to your standard sweatshirt.
Madewell Styles on Sale
Madewell Lightestspun Oversized Long Pajama Set in Open Hearts
These comfortable heart-adorned pajamas are available in standard and plus sizes.
Madewell Dispatch Jacket
You will wear this classic, green jacket every chance you get. It goes with everything. This jacket comes in standard and petite sizes.
Madewell Madewell Second Wave Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit
This cut-out, one-piece swimsuit is made from recycled fabric. It also comes in black.
Madewell The Transport Accordion Crossbody
This pink shoulder bag is the perfect pop of color for any look.
