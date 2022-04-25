Madewell Extra 50% Off Sale: Save Up to 81% On These 21 Styles

Half off Madewell styles that are already on sale? Yes, please!

By Marenah Dobin Apr 25, 2022 3:10 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingShop With E!Flash SaleShop SalesShop Fashion
ECOMM, Madewell Sale

We independently selected these products and deals because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Are you in the mood to shop? Of course, you are, especially with these unbelievable deals at Madewell. Right now, Madewell has a great promotion going. You can save an EXTRA 50% on sale styles when you use the promo code REFRESH at checkout. Since these are styles that are already on sale, that means you can save up to 81%, depending on which items you pick, of course.

If you just did some spring cleaning, you deserve to refresh your wardrobe with some shopping at Madewell. There are so many gems in the Madewell sale section, just hoping for a home in your closet. If you need a little help narrowing down your selections, here our some must-shop Madewell styles. Hurry up, this discount won't last forever!

read
Selling Sunset Stars' Beauty Products: 54 Picks from Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn and More

Madewell Dresses and Jumpsuits on Sale

Madewell Ribbed Half-Zip Sweater Dress

How much do you love this ribbed dress? It has all the comfort of a sweater and the ease of a dress. It also comes in grey. 

$128
$25
Madewell

Trending Stories

1

Sharon Osbourne Says Plastic Surgery Left Her Looking Like "Cyclops"

2

Shanna Moakler Comments on Ex Travis and Kourtney's IVF Journey

3

TikTok’s Tinx Says She’s “Ashamed" After Controversial Posts Resurface

Madewell Lightspun Button-Front Tiered Midi Dress

This black button-down dress is exceptionally comfy and incredibly versatile. You can easily dress this one up or down. It's available in standard, petite, and plus sizes.

$128
$90
Madewell

Madewell Lightspun Tapered-Leg Jumpsuit

This jumpsuit is one of those perfect "throw on and go" outfits. This is a great piece to have on hand for an instant ensemble. This also comes in navy.

$135
$67
Madewell

Madewell Sophia Midi Dress in Seersucker Check

You'll be ready for warm weather in this white shirred midi dress.

$128
$80
Madewell

Madewell Skirts on Sale

Madewell Wrap Mini Skirt in Bandana Flower

Just pair this red polka dot skirt with your favorite white t-shirt and ou have the perfect outfit.

$88
$56
Madewell

Madewell (Re)sourced Zip-Front Mini Skirt

This burgundy skirt is made from a luxurious Italian recycled wool blend. It has two functional pockets for your small essentials.

$98
$18
Madewell

Madewell Denim High-Waist Button-Front Mini Skirt in Gilmore Wash

This black denim skirt goes with everything.

$75
$32
Madewell

Madewell Button-Front Pintuck Midi Skirt

You can wear this simple, mid-length skirt all year round, depending on how you style it. Pair it with some booties in the fall or your favorite sandals in summer.

$80
$25
Madewell

Madewell Pants on Sale

Madewell Linen-Blend Pull-On High-Rise Wide-Leg Pants

These green pants are so easy to wear and a more polished alternative to sweatpants.

$78
$46
Madewell

Madewell Lightspun Pull-On Balloon Pants

The Lightspun Pull-On Balloon Pants are the perfect combination of chic and easygoing.

$78
$46
Madewell

Madewell MWL Breeze Skinny Joggers

These pajama-soft joggers are supremely comfortable and very flattering. They also come in grey. 

$68
$28
Madewell

Madewell Shoes on Sale

Madewell The Jeanne Slingback Flat in Lizard Embossed Leather

These shoes are part-mule, part-sandal. These are great to dress up or you can wear them casually. There are plenty of possibilities. 

$138
$77
Madewell

Madewell Court Sneakers in Spotted Calf Hair

If you love animal print, these leopard print sneakers are perfect for you.

$110
$50
Madewell

Madewell The Henry Lugsole Boot in Suede

How much do you love these lugsole boots? They're easy to wear and they go with everything.

$228
$50
Madewell

Madewell Sweaters and Sweatshirts on Sale

Madewell Allston Double-Button Cardigan Sweater in Colorblock

This colorblock sweater is cozy, yet sophisticated.

$98
$33
Madewell

Madewell Boiled Wool Half-Zip Popover Sweater

This half zip sweater is the perfect layering piece.

$158
$70
Madewell

Madewell (Re)sourced Cotton Collared Sweatshirt

The collar adds some polish to your standard sweatshirt.

$88
$49
Madewell

Madewell Styles on Sale

Madewell Lightestspun Oversized Long Pajama Set in Open Hearts

These comfortable heart-adorned pajamas are available in standard and plus sizes.

$90
$27
Madewell

Madewell Dispatch Jacket

You will wear this classic, green jacket every chance you get. It goes with everything. This jacket comes in standard and petite sizes.

$118
$45
Madewell

Madewell Madewell Second Wave Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit

This cut-out, one-piece swimsuit is made from recycled fabric. It also comes in black.

$70
$42
Madewell

Madewell The Transport Accordion Crossbody

This pink shoulder bag is the perfect pop of color for any look.

$98
$55
Madewell

If you're looking for more great deals, shop these Tory Burch deals starting at $39.

Trending Stories

1

Sharon Osbourne Says Plastic Surgery Left Her Looking Like "Cyclops"

2

Shanna Moakler Comments on Ex Travis and Kourtney's IVF Journey

3

TikTok’s Tinx Says She’s “Ashamed" After Controversial Posts Resurface

4

Selling Sunset Fans Think Jason Oppenheim Made Fake Phone Call

5

Britney Spears Taking Social Media Hiatus After Pregnancy News

Latest News

RHONJ's Shocking Season 12 Reunion Trailer Is Here

Romy and Michele's High School Reunion Gift Guide

Exclusive

American Idol Taps “Evan Hansen” to Mentor Contestants

Britney Spears Taking Social Media Hiatus After Pregnancy News

Erika Jayne Teases RHOBH's Dramatic Aspen Trip: "I'm Regretful"

Exclusive

Bill Hader Reveals the Barry “Mistake” That Fueled Season 3

Josh Peck Talks Reuniting With Miranda Cosgrove for iCarly