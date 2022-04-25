Why Selling Sunset Fans Are Convinced Jason Oppenheim Made a Fake Phone Call in Season 5

Watch : Selling Sunset's Jason Oppenheim "Still Loves" Chrishell Stause

Not all Selling Sunset fans are buying this one.

After season five of the hit Netflix series premiered on April 22, several viewers took to social media to call b.s. on one particular scene.

In episode seven, titled "It's Getting Personal," there's a shot where Jason Oppenheim, owner of the featured real estate brokerage The Oppenheim Group, appears to make a phone call about an offer on a property. But some eagle-eyed fans thought it looked like he had opened his camera app instead of hopping on a call. "Not Jason Oppenheim getting up to make a call with his camera," one Twitter user wrote along with a video. Added another, "My vibe today is Jason talking to his camera pretending to call a client #SellingSunset."

Others, however, were quick to come to Jason's defense. "You guys are aware you can still be on a call but on a different page, app…" one commenter replied. Noted another, "Sometimes the ear or face touches the screen and turns on other apps."