Sharon Osbourne Says "Horrendous" 2021 Plastic Surgery Left Her Looking Like "F--king Cyclops"

Watch : Piers Morgan & Sharon Osbourne Team Up for New Show

She may not have done a total about-face on her plastic surgery views, but Sharon Osbourne was not pleased after her most recent trip under the knife.

"I had a full facelift done in October and I looked like one of those f--king mummies that they wrap," she told The Sunday Times in a recent interview. "It hurt like hell. You have no idea."

What's more, continued the former Talk host, the five-and-a-half-hour operation yielded some pretty questionable results, with Sharon, 69, sharing she addressed her botched look directly to the surgeon. "I'm telling you, it was horrendous," she said. "I'm like, ‘You've got to be f--king joking.' One eye was different to the other. I looked like a f--king Cyclops. I'm like, ‘All I need is a hunchback.'"

Though she revealed that husband Ozzy Osbourne told her he'd pay any amount to get the work redone, the X Factor alum told The Sunday Times that her face is "settling now" and she's happy with how the procedure turned out.