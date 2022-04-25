Robin Roberts Fights Back Tears While Sharing Update on Partner Amber Laign’s Breast Cancer Battle

Robin Roberts gave an emotional update on partner Amber Laign’s health after she was diagnosed with breast cancer last year.

By Tamantha Gunn Apr 25, 2022 12:52 PMTags
Ellen DeGeneresGood Morning AmericaBreast CancerCelebritiesRobin RobertsCancer

Robin Roberts is being a strong support system for her partner Amber Laign.

During an April 24 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Good Morning America anchor held back tears as she gave fans an update on Laign's health after revealing in February that her longtime partner would be undergoing chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer. 

"I haven't talked about it much, but with you, I will," Roberts, who has also fought breast cancer in the past, told host Ellen DeGeneres. "She's doing well, which is great."

"I went through it twice, barely shed a tear," the 61-year-old continued. "I'm a puddle every time I think about what Amber is going through. But she is being so courageous and is handling it extremely well."

Roberts added that she was able to give her partner a "bit of a roadmap" since she was previously diagnosed with breast cancer. However, she said Laign has also helped her learn how to be a good caregiver.

read
Robin Roberts Shares Partner Amber Laign’s Breast Cancer Diagnosis

"I didn't realize how much I had blocked out during my journey, and it was because of sweet Amber—because she protected me and navigated for me," Roberts said. "So, I'm doing the same thing for her."

Trending Stories

1

Shanna Moakler Comments on Ex Travis and Kourtney's IVF Journey

2

TikTok’s Tinx Says She’s “Ashamed" After Controversial Posts Resurface

3

Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson Get Married After 8-Year Engagement

In February, Roberts posted a video message to Twitter revealing that Laign was diagnosed with cancer at the end of 2021. She also said that she would be temporarily taking time away from GMA to support her through the chemotherapy treatments.

"She and I have been together almost 17 years and have helped each other through our challenges like my journey with cancer," she said at the time. "It's my turn now to be there for her like she was for me."

Trending Stories

1

Shanna Moakler Comments on Ex Travis and Kourtney's IVF Journey

2

TikTok’s Tinx Says She’s “Ashamed" After Controversial Posts Resurface

3

Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson Get Married After 8-Year Engagement

4

Gwyneth Paltrow Says Chris Martin Chose Their Daughter Apple's Name

5

Jensen Ackles Says Jared Padalecki is "Recovering" From a Car Accident

Latest News

University of Wisconsin Track Star Sarah Shulze Dies By Suicide at 21

Exclusive

How Chloë Sevigny Adjusted to Playing a Mom on Russian Doll

Robin Roberts Shares Update on Amber Laign’s Breast Cancer Battle

Go Inside Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s D.C. Date Night

TikTok’s Tinx Says She’s “Ashamed" After Controversial Posts Resurface

This $20 Sheet Set Has Over 250,000 Five-Star Reviews on Amazon

14 Crystals to Make the Most of April 30's Partial Solar Eclipse