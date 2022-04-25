Robin Roberts Fights Back Tears While Sharing Update on Partner Amber Laign’s Breast Cancer Battle

Robin Roberts is being a strong support system for her partner Amber Laign.
During an April 24 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Good Morning America anchor held back tears as she gave fans an update on Laign's health after revealing in February that her longtime partner would be undergoing chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer.
"I haven't talked about it much, but with you, I will," Roberts, who has also fought breast cancer in the past, told host Ellen DeGeneres. "She's doing well, which is great."
"I went through it twice, barely shed a tear," the 61-year-old continued. "I'm a puddle every time I think about what Amber is going through. But she is being so courageous and is handling it extremely well."
Roberts added that she was able to give her partner a "bit of a roadmap" since she was previously diagnosed with breast cancer. However, she said Laign has also helped her learn how to be a good caregiver.
"I didn't realize how much I had blocked out during my journey, and it was because of sweet Amber—because she protected me and navigated for me," Roberts said. "So, I'm doing the same thing for her."
In February, Roberts posted a video message to Twitter revealing that Laign was diagnosed with cancer at the end of 2021. She also said that she would be temporarily taking time away from GMA to support her through the chemotherapy treatments.
"She and I have been together almost 17 years and have helped each other through our challenges like my journey with cancer," she said at the time. "It's my turn now to be there for her like she was for me."