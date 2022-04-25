TikTok’s Tinx Says She’s “Ashamed and Embarrassed” After Controversial Tweets Resurface

Watch : Tinx's Relationship Box Theory: Jill Martin Weighs in

In the wake of her past tweets reemerging, Tinx says she's "more than cringing."



Over the weekend, the 31-year-old TikTok star, born Christina Najjar, came under fire after past social media posts—including ones where she took aim at Kim Kardashian, Tori Spelling, and other public figures by calling them "fat" and "pathetic"—resurfaced. She's also being accused of resharing controversial political posts over the past few years. In a statement shared to her Instagram April 24, Tinx said she's "beyond embarrassed" and "wants to own it."



"About 10 years ago, I sent some truly nasty, mean, horrible tweets," she wrote. "I called people that I had never met fat, pathetic and ugly. I even called Kim Kardashian fat, which is ironic considering she is my number one idol and person I look up to. When I read the tweets back, I am ashamed and embarrassed. They are mean spirited, and I am not mean-spirited—but I used to be."