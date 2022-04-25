TikTok’s Tinx Says She’s “Ashamed and Embarrassed” After Controversial Tweets Resurface

In the wake of her past tweets reemerging, Tinx says she's "more than cringing."
Over the weekend, the 31-year-old TikTok star, born Christina Najjar, came under fire after past social media posts—including ones where she took aim at Kim Kardashian, Tori Spelling, and other public figures by calling them "fat" and "pathetic"—resurfaced. She's also being accused of resharing controversial political posts over the past few years. In a statement shared to her Instagram April 24, Tinx said she's "beyond embarrassed" and "wants to own it."
"About 10 years ago, I sent some truly nasty, mean, horrible tweets," she wrote. "I called people that I had never met fat, pathetic and ugly. I even called Kim Kardashian fat, which is ironic considering she is my number one idol and person I look up to. When I read the tweets back, I am ashamed and embarrassed. They are mean spirited, and I am not mean-spirited—but I used to be."
"Let me tell you about the girl who wrote those tweets," she added. "I was 21, and deeply, deeply insecure. I hated myself and had a bad relationship with my body."
Tinx continued, "I was also extremely lost. I've told you guys about that before. About being so lost and wanting to find a passion and find my voice. So, I tried on many hats, one of which was [a] mean tweeter to get a laugh. And it's not funny at all. Only insecure people punch down. And only deeply insecure people try to make others the butt of the joke. Being mean is not funny, it's just plain mean. Hurt people, hurt people and I know my words caused hurt."
The TikTok star, who has been dubbed the "older sister" on the platform by fans due to her posts centered around positivity and self-love, concluded: "If you've been following me for a little bit, you know they are not representative of who I am. I am very sorry. I am a work in progress."