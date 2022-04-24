Big Brother's Christie Murphy and Jamie Martin Are Married

Big Brother season 20 star and Jamie Martin said their “I dos” during a romantic destination wedding ceremony in Tulum, Mexico on April 23.

Blushing brides.

Big Brother alum Christie Murphy and Jamie Martin tied the knot in a romantic ceremony at Itzik Wedding Venue in Tulum, Mexico on April 23.

"It was the most special day of both our lives," the couple told Us Weekly. "We can't stop talking about it and looking at the photos in awe! All the months of planning and picking out every little detail just came together and it was perfect!"

They added, "We both just keep saying that it was literally the best night of our lives. Such a blast and so connective."

Christie, 31, and Jamie previously held a small ceremony in December 2021 with their immediate family in order to obtain a marriage license in their New Jersey residence.

"We're just incredibly grateful for how seamless the wedding week has been," the women continued. "We loved having our friends and family there to experience the biggest day of our lives"

Big Brother Status Check: Which Couples Are Still Together?

The nuptials were attended by several of Christie's Big Brother season 20 housemates, including Analyse Talavera, Nick Maccarone, Holly Allen and Tommy Bracco, as well as season 19 alum Elena Davies and The Real World's Marie Roda.

 

The newlyweds said the only thing missing from their perfect day were their pups Ruffles and Beans, but they were looking forward to seeing them when they return home.

The destination wedding comes eight months after the couple celebrated their engagement in Paris.

"Haven't yet woken up from this dream, Christie captioned Instagram snaps from their proposal in front of the Eiffel Tower in August 2021. "Engaged to the LOVE OF MY LIFE in Paris!"  

The boutique owner met Jamie shortly after she returned home from her reality tv. She later turned down the opportunity to appear on the MTV's The Challenge, saying that she had a "very strange feeling that something bigger" was coming her way.

"I was like, ‘I'm telling you, I think I'm gonna, like, meet my soulmate this week or something,'" Christie recalled during a January 2021 episode of the Hello, Friends podcast. "Three days later, I met Jamie."

She added, "When the universe wants you to meet the person it's gonna happen when you're not really looking."

