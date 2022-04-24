Gwyneth Paltrow Recalls How She and Chris Martin Decided to Name Their Daughter Apple

Gwyneth Paltrow is sharing some juicy details about her daughter Apple's unique name,
During an Instagram Q&A on April 24, the 49-year-old actress was asked how she and ex Chris Martin decided on the fruit as the moniker for their first child, now 17.
"Her dad came up with the name and I fell in love with it," Gwyneth confessed. "I thought it was original and cool. I can't imagine her being called anything else."
The actress previously gave credit to the Coldplay frontman in August 2004, explaining to Oprah Winfrey why Chris first made the suggestion to go with Apple.
"When we were first pregnant, her daddy said, 'If it's a girl I think her name should be Apple,'" Paltrow said in the interview. "It sounded so sweet, and it conjured such a lovely picture for me, you know."
She added, "Apples are so sweet and they're wholesome and it's biblical."
Gwyneth and Chris—who "consciously uncoupled' after 10 years together in 2014—also share son Moses, 16.
Two months ago, Gwyneth paid tribute to Apple on Instagram in celebration of International Women's Day.
"I've been spending the morning thinking about all of the incredible women I love, who love me back hard," she began a caption of a photo of her FaceTiming her daughter. "But today I want to pay tribute to one (technically almost) woman on the cusp of it."
Gwyneth continued, saying of Apple, "This woman gives me hope for the future of sisterhood, and for the future of our planet. And this woman has made me the woman I am today more than anyone else."
While Apple may be one of the memorable baby names in Hollywood history, Gwyneth recently admitted it's not the most talked about moniker anymore.
After Elon Musk and Grimes named their baby X Æ A-12 in May 2020, the Goop founder joked to her ex on Instagram, "#ChrisMartin I think we got beat for most controversial baby name."