Mean Girls Actress Clarifies That Her Character's Hair Did Not Take "Hours"

Watch : "Mean Girls" Day: E! News Rewind

Jan Caruana is setting the record straight when it comes to her Mean Girls character's hairstyle.

In case it's been a moment since you re-watched the iconic 2004 teen comedy, let us fill you in. Jan's character, Emma Gerber, is one of the film's Spring Fling attendees that Lindsay Lohan's character, Cady Heron, compliments in a moving speech after being crowned the event's Queen.

Turning her attention to Emma, Cady remarks, "That hairdo must've taken hours and you look really pretty." In the scene, Emma's hair is pulled back into an updo that is complete with flowers pinned in the back.

However, in a recent tweet, one fan questioned Cady's comment, writing, "I guess I just don't believe that Emma Gerber's hairdo 'must've taken hours.'" In response, Jan took to Twitter to shed a little light on the situation.

"At first it took about 25 minutes," she revealed. "Then I got sent to set and the director said, ‘That doesn't look like it took hours.' So I was sent back to hair and they stuck some flowers in it and I got sent back again."