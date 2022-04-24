Mean Girls Actress Clarifies That Her Character's Hair Did Not Take "Hours"

Jan Caruana is setting the record straight when it comes to her Mean Girls character's hairstyle.
In case it's been a moment since you re-watched the iconic 2004 teen comedy, let us fill you in. Jan's character, Emma Gerber, is one of the film's Spring Fling attendees that Lindsay Lohan's character, Cady Heron, compliments in a moving speech after being crowned the event's Queen.
Turning her attention to Emma, Cady remarks, "That hairdo must've taken hours and you look really pretty." In the scene, Emma's hair is pulled back into an updo that is complete with flowers pinned in the back.
However, in a recent tweet, one fan questioned Cady's comment, writing, "I guess I just don't believe that Emma Gerber's hairdo 'must've taken hours.'" In response, Jan took to Twitter to shed a little light on the situation.
"At first it took about 25 minutes," she revealed. "Then I got sent to set and the director said, ‘That doesn't look like it took hours.' So I was sent back to hair and they stuck some flowers in it and I got sent back again."
She concluded her post, "So in total... Maybe one hour." So, in a way, Cady was kind of right!
While her hair might not have taken a long time, Jan revealed that filming certainly did. "Shooting that scene took hours," she shared in a follow-up tweet. "Does that count?"
When asked by a fan about the lasting impact of Mean Girls and what it feels like to "be on TV every single day of your life," Jan remained humble.
The actress simply responded, "I just hope the kids still like it."