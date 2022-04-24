Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson Get Married After 8-Year Engagement

Watch : "Southern Charm" Guys Play "Most Likely" Game

Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson have officially tied the knot.

The model, the eldest of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky's five children, and the pro golfer got married in a "beautiful" wedding on April 23, more than eight years after they got engaged, a source confirmed to E! News.

The couple, parents of two, exchanged vows in front of family and friends inside a tent on the grounds at Blackberry Farm, a luxury resort in the Great Smoky Mountains near Knoxville, Tenn.

Hours before the ceremony, Paulina's mom Janet Gretzky shared an Instagram photo of the proud father of the bride in his wedding attire, writing, "Wayne waiting for his little girl to appear for her and Dustin's Big Day 4/23/22 which happen to be the same day that his own parents married Walter and Phylis."

Bravo stars Paige DeSorbo, her boyfriend Craig Conover and Austen Kroll, plus equestrian Hannah Selleck—actor Tom Selleck's daughter—were among the guests, as seen in videos posted on Instagram.