Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson Get Married After 8-Year Engagement

Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson have tied the knot, more than eight years after the pro golfer proposed to the model, Wayne Gretzky's daughter.

Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson have officially tied the knot.

The model, the eldest of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky's five children, and the pro golfer got married in a "beautiful" wedding on April 23, more than eight years after they got engaged, a source confirmed to E! News.

The couple, parents of two, exchanged vows in front of family and friends inside a tent on the grounds at Blackberry Farm, a luxury resort in the Great Smoky Mountains near Knoxville, Tenn.

Hours before the ceremony, Paulina's mom Janet Gretzky shared an Instagram photo of the proud father of the bride in his wedding attire, writing, "Wayne waiting for his little girl to appear for her and Dustin's Big Day 4/23/22 which happen to be the same day that his own parents married Walter and Phylis."

Bravo stars Paige DeSorboher boyfriend Craig Conover and Austen Kroll, plus equestrian Hannah Selleck—actor Tom Selleck's daughter—were among the guests, as seen in videos posted on Instagram.

Johnson, now the No. 9 ranked pro golfer in the world, told ET Canada at the time that they first met at a dinner hosted by Paulina's parents, adding, "We were friends for a long time before we started dating."

Paulina, 33, and Dustin, 37—parents of sons Tatum Gretzky Johnson, 7, and River Jones Johnson, 4—announced their engagement in August 2013, several months after they began their romance.

A day before their wedding, Paulina hosted a luncheon for her wedding guests. Paulina also shared a note her now-husband wrote her on her Instagram Story. It read, "Paulina, you are the love of my life. I'm counting the seconds until I marry you. I love you to the moon and back. XO, Dustin."

