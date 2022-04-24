Watch Selena Gomez and Jennifer Stone Recreate "Crazy Hat" Song from Wizards of Waverly Place

A magical throwback.

Selena Gomez and Jennifer Stone served up all the nostalgic feels on TikTok when they recreated their famous "Crazy Hat" song from Wizards of Waverly Place.

"What's that? A hat? Crazy, funky, junky hat," the actresses lip synched in the video posted on Selena's account on April 23. "Overslept, hair unsightly. Trying to look like Keira Knightley. We've been there, we've done that. We see right through your funky hat."

As the former co-stars danced and laughed, Selena, 29, wore a comfy grey sweatsuit and had a White Claw seltzer in hand, while Jennifer, 29 rocked a Led Zeppelin t-shirt while holding a glass of red wine.

Their characters Alex Russo and Harper Finkle originally performed the cute song after seeing person wearing a peculiar hat in the fourth episode of Wizards of Waverly Place's first season, which aired back in November 2007. Selena starred on the Disney Channel series for four seasons until January 2012.