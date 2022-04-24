Chris Rock's Mom Reacts to Will Smith Slapping Her Son at the Oscars

Watch : Chris Rock SPEAKS OUT on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

Chris Rock's mom, Rose Rock, is standing up for her son.

The motivational speaker shared her reaction to Will Smith infamously slapping her son live on television during the 2022 Oscars while visiting South Carolina station WIS-TV's Soda City Live on April 22.

"When Will slapped Chris, he slapped all of us, but he really slapped me," she said. "Because when you hurt my child, you hurt me."

The 77-year-old noted that she had "never met" Will prior to the incident and initially believed that it was a staged event "until he started with the obscenities."

At the March 27 awards ceremony, Will struck Chris after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and her hairstyle. When the King Richard actor returned to his seat, he repeatedly shouted that Chris needed to "keep my wife's name out of your f--king mouth."

While reflecting on the altercation, Rose said that she had "no idea" what she would say to Will if given the chance except: "What in the world were you thinking?"