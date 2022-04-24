Gigi Hadid Joined by Blake Lively and Other Celeb Friends at 27th Birthday Party

Watch : See Gigi Hadid's Newly Renovated Apartment in NYC

Celebrating with the besties!

Gigi Hadid turned 27 on April 23 and partied at the private New York City club Zero Bond with pals Blake Lively, Emily Ratajkowski, Martha Hunt, Helena Christensen and Antoni Porowski, plus her sister Bella Hadid—who arrived with boyfriend Marc Kalman, brother Anwar Hadid, their mom Yolanda Hadid and her boyfriend Joseph Jingoli.

Gigi wore a semi-sheer white lace outfit consisting of a corset top and matching long flared pants and long jacket, paired with white pumps. Blake, who the birthday girl had recently jokingly asked to bartend at her party, arrived in a vibrant violet Sergio Hudson mini dress. The 34-year-old paired the look with a bright red clutch and matching platform pumps. Emily, 30, also opted for a bright look, wearing a sleeveless coral and blue fitted, cut-out maxi dress, pared with black sandals.

Bella, 25, sported a sleeveless, black pinstriped, button-down cut-out top, a matching tiny flared micro mini skirt and black knee-length pointed leather stiletto boots. Earlier in the day, the model was spotted headed to Gigi's apartment with a massive bouquet of assorted helium balloons.