Inside Kelly Clarkson's Year of Reinvention

Once upon a time, Kelly Clarkson's big dream was to be a backup singer.

"Yeah, that died," the three-time Grammy winner cracked on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in September 2020. But basically, she explained, she was just such a big fan of so many types of music, she "thought it'd be cool to get to travel with different artists and go all over the world and sing different genres."

As they say, you can't always get what you want. But if you try sometimes... you end up winning American Idol and spend the next 20 years giving millions of fans what they need. (Though she also once thought that competing on the show might be her ticket to becoming someone's backup singer.)

Yet Clarkson can't help that her voice was destined for solo greatness. And we don't just mean the musical one.