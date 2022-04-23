Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Among Celebs Who Gave Their Babies Unique Names

Watch : Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Baby Name REVEALED

Born to fame, you will remember their name.

Many celebs have opted to give their children unique names. In recent years, the list has included Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who welcomed their firstborn child, a daughter, via surrogate in January. Her name is Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, her birth certificate shows.

While the couple has not commented on the name of their now 3-month-old, it appears to honor the child's grandmothers. The Jonas Brothers singer is the son of Denise Marie Jonas, while the actress' mom, Dr. Madhu Chopra, uses the username @madhumalati on her personal Instagram page. Malati also means jasmine in Sanskrit.

And then there's Elon Musk and on-again, off-again partner Grimes, who famously named their first child together, a son, X Æ A-12. The almost 2-year-old's name was later altered slightly to become X Æ A-Xii, to comply with California's legal guidelines.