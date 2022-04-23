Sean Penn and Leila George Finalize Their Divorce

Officially over.
Sean Penn and Leila George's divorce was finalized and approved on April 22, according to documents by E! News.
The documents state that the former couple officially separated in September 2021, citing irreconcilable differences. Neither is seeking spousal support from the other.
Penn, 61, and the 30-year-old Australian actress tied the knot in a small ceremony in late July 2020 after dating for four years.
"We did a COVID wedding," Penn said on Late Night With Seth Meyers a few days after the wedding. "By that, I mean it was a county commissioner on Zoom and we were at the house, my two children and her brother, and we did it that way."
The Gaslit actor shares daughter Dylan Frances Penn, 30, and son Hopper Jack Penn, 28, with his second ex-wife, House of Cards actress Robin Wright. He was also married to Madonna for four years until 1989.
George—the daughter of actor Vincent D'Onofrio and actress Greta Scacchi—filed for divorce from Penn in October 2021. The two-time Oscar winner later admitted he was responsible for the demise his marriage.
"There's a woman who I'm so in love with, Leila George, who I only see on a day-to-day basis now, because I f--ked up the marriage," Penn said in an interview with Hollywood Authentic published April 9. "I was a very neglectful guy."
Penn admitted that during their marriage, he was consumed by events happening in the world and didn't prioritize his life at home.
"I was not a f--king cheat or any of that obvious s--t, but I allowed myself to think that my place in so many other things was so important," he explained. "And that included my place in being totally depressed and driven to alcohol and Ambien at 11 o'clock in the morning, by watching the news, by watching the Trump era, by watching it and just despairing."
He continued, "[women] don't actually love it when they get up from their peaceful night's sleep and their new husband is on the couch, having been up since 4, watching all of the crap that's going on in the world and has decided that 10:30 in the morning is a good time to neck a double vodka tonic and an Ambien and say, ‘Good morning, honey. I'm going to pass out for a few hours and get away from all this s--t."
Penn, a longtime activist, made his comments days after he returned to the United States after filming a documentary in Ukraine during Russia's invasion.
Penn told Hollywood Authentic that while he didn't know what would happen between himself and George, she is his "best friend in the world and definitely the most influential, inspiring person, outside of my own blood, that anybody could ask to have in their life."