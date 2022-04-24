Good Trouble’s Sherry Cola Reveals She 'Drunk" DM'd Show Producer Jennifer Lopez

Watch : TV Shows That Shaped 2021: "Bridgerton," "Squid Games" & More!

If Sherry Cola loves you, she's gonna let you know!

While visiting E!'s Down in the DMs, the Good Trouble star, 32, shared that she has "no shame in terms of sliding in DMs and showing love" to her favorite fellow celebrities…Even if it means that she sometimes ends up drunk DM-ing Jennifer Lopez along the way.

"I may have sent some drunk DMs to Jennifer Lopez showing my respect and admiration," she shared. "I'm still waiting that reply."

Although, Sherry noted, Jennifer has kind of given her a shout out in the past. "J.Lo has technically posted me on her Story!" she remarked. "She's an [executive producer] of Good Trouble. She's posted trailers [with] me as the cover photo."

"I literally have a screenshot of me, spread-eagle, on a chair on J.Lo's Story," the actress joked. "I've peaked."

Sherry then pretended to take a fictional phone call from Jennifer, where she made sure to let her know it was "okay that you didn't reply to my DM."