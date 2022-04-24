Exclusive

Good Trouble’s Sherry Cola Reveals She 'Drunk" DM'd Show Producer Jennifer Lopez

As part of E!'s Down With the DMs, Good Trouble star Sherry Cola said that she once drunkenly DM'd Jennifer Lopez to show her "respect and admiration" for the show's executive producer.

If Sherry Cola loves you, she's gonna let you know! 

While visiting E!'s Down in the DMs, the Good Trouble star, 32, shared that she has "no shame in terms of sliding in DMs and showing love" to her favorite fellow celebrities…Even if it means that she sometimes ends up drunk DM-ing Jennifer Lopez along the way.  

"I may have sent some drunk DMs to Jennifer Lopez showing my respect and admiration," she shared. "I'm still waiting that reply." 

Although, Sherry noted, Jennifer has kind of given her a shout out in the past. "J.Lo has technically posted me on her Story!" she remarked. "She's an [executive producer] of Good Trouble. She's posted trailers [with] me as the cover photo."  

"I literally have a screenshot of me, spread-eagle, on a chair on J.Lo's Story," the actress joked. "I've peaked." 

Sherry then pretended to take a fictional phone call from Jennifer, where she made sure to let her know it was "okay that you didn't reply to my DM."

When she hesitated on making lunch plans with the Marry Me actress, the fictional phone call quickly came to an end.

But Jennifer isn't the only musician that Sherry has showered with love over the last few years. The actress shared that she once messaged Drake back in 2017, but that he never responded to her. 

"I've absolutely slid into Drake's DMs saying, ‘you up?'" she said. "He's still sleeping, I guess." 

When it comes to DMs, the Turning Red actress revealed she has a "few celeb crushes" that she likes to frequently message, including singer-songwriter Tinashe...who also hasn't replied just yet. (Message Sherry back, y'all!)

"A lot of heart eye emojis have gone unseen," Sherry replied. Still, she hasn't given up hope, adding, "But one day! A girl can dream!" 

"Maybe she'll see this," she joked. "Tinashe, hit me up!" 

