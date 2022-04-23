Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Son Miles Adorably Sleeps Through Dad's Las Vegas Concert

Watch : John Legend Teases New Song at Grammys 2022

The ultimate lullaby.

While Chrissy Teigen couldn't be more excited to see her husband John Legend kick off his Las Vegas residency, one fan remains hilariously unimpressed.

During the show, the 36-year-old snapped a sweet pic of their son Miles sleeping through his dad's set at the Zappos Theater at the Planet Hollywood Hotel & Casino on April 22. Posted to Chrissy's her Instagram Stories, with the caption "lol," the 3-year-old seen wrapped up in a houndstooth blanket and snoozing next to an ice bucket of champagne while John, 43, performed on stage.

Chrissy shared several other moments from the family's big night on social media, including a glamorous mirror selfie showing off her glitzy pink halter gown and a video of her husband memorizing the audience on the piano.

Earlier this month, Miles was wide awake at the 2022 Grammys when he and his sister Luna, 6, made a surprise appearance at the award show. The kids were photographed hugging their mom in the audience before John performed a tribute to Ukraine. For his first Grammy appearance, Miles wore a dapper green Gucci suit.