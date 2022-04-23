Megan Fox Honors "Cuddly and Fussy" Machine Gun Kelly as They Celebrate His Birthday

Happy birthday to "cuddly and fussy" Machine Gun Kelly!
The pink-haired rocker turned 32 on April 22 and he and fiancée Megan Fox celebrated his birthday in style at the Catch LA club in West Hollywood. MGK wore a hot-pink leopard-print jumpsuit with black mesh patterned sleeves and black shoes. Megan, 35, wore a black mini dress and gladiator-style stiletto sandals.
The birthday boy shared a video from the bash on his Instagram Story, writing, "I love you all thank you for such a great birthday." He also posted a photo of one of his presents, a Ford Mustang.
Earlier in the day, Megan took to her own Instagram to pay tribute to her fiancé, whose real name is Colson Baker. She shared a photo of the musician giving her a piggyback ride, writing, "Today your mom told us that you were born a month early (you were SO meant to be a Gemini, you charming mercurial Svengali) and as a baby you were both 'cuddly and fussy at the same time,'" she wrote, "and I couldn't have imagined a more apt description of you."
Megan continued, "EST please make Colson a shirt that says cuddly and fussy."
MGK has rarely spoken publicly about his family and upbringing. Several years ago, his website's bio quoted him as saying, "I don't have a relationship with my mom, she left when I was nine years old." On his 2018 track "Lately," he sings, "9 years old / My mama left me in the cold."
But in 2021, the rocker tweeted, "Wild story but after all these years, the fans are responsible for me and my mom finally reconnecting."
In her birthday tribute, Megan continued, "The world has no idea what a gentle, beautiful heart you have. How generous and how thoughtful you are...How absurdly strange and smart and witty you are...You are by far the most unique human I have ever met. And if I could get the boy who has everything something special for his birthday - I would lift the veil off of their eyes so they could see what I see."
"You're such a gorgeous soul," she added. "I'm honored to love you and to be the recipient of your love. Happy Birthday love of my life."
MGK also shared on Instagram an undated photo of himself and Megan sitting at a table decorated with pink and white roses and candles, amid a giant display of pink, yellow, gray, peach and zebra-patterned balloons. MGK captioned the pic, "grateful for the birthday love thank you all so much for rockin with me and my music."
"Happy Birthday my brother!!!" commented friend Travis Barker, who celebrated MGK's birthday with fiancé Kourtney Kardashian and Megan during a double date last year. "Till the wheels fall off."