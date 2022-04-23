Olivia Munn's New Pics Of John Mulaney and Their Son Malcolm Are Too Cute To Handle

Olivia Munn caught John Mulaney in full daddy mode, posting of photo of him and their 5-month-old Malcom at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado.

No joke—John Mulaney and Malcolm are the cutest daddy son duo.

Olivia Munn took to her Instagram Stories on April 22 sharing adorable new pics of her partner and their 5-month-old son on stage at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colo.

In one heartwarming snap, the Saturday Night Live alum is seen holding up Malcom in the air. In another, the parents pose with pals comedian Dan Levy and Rachel Specter and their 5-month-old daughter Penny.

Olivia, 41, and John—whose relationship was made public last May following the the 39-year-old comedian's split from his wife of six years, Anna Marie Tendler—welcomed their first child together on Nov. 24, a day before Thanksgiving. 

Last month, the couple celebrated Malcom turning four years old, posting several photos of themselves with their newborn on Instagram.

"It's been 4 months since the happiest, chillest baby came into my world," Olivia wrote on Instagram on March 24. "He wakes up smiling every single morning without fail, he loves bath time so much that he kicks his legs and looks around whenever he hears the sound of the tub filling up, his tiny fists are his favorite things to gum on and he squeals and follows along page by page whenever we read to him."

photos
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney: Romance Rewind

Keep scrolling to see more of Olivia and John's sweet family photos with son Malcom.

Instagram
Doting Dad

Olivia snapped a sweet moment between John and Malcom on stage at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colo on April 22.

Instagram
New Parent Pals

Olivia and John posed with Malcom alongside fellow new parents, comedian Dan Levy and Rachel Specter, and their 5-month-old daughter Penny.

Instagram
4 Months

Olivia and John celebrated Malcolm turning 4 months old on March 24, 2022.

Instagram
Birthday Boy!

"Daddy" John cuddled with Malcolm on his 4-month birthdate before heading out to Texas.

Instagram
Mommy & Me

The actress shared, "It's been 4 months since the happiest, chillest baby came into my world."

Instagram
Love at First Sight

John peered over at his baby boy in this throwback photo from his birth. The comedian wrote in March 2022, "Four months ago I met a 6 lb boy who changed my life forever." 

Instagram
Boys Reunited

Olivia captioned this adorable embrace with a teddy bear emoji.

Instagram
In the Family

Olivia shared a pic of Malcolm with his grandma a.k.a. the "retired tiger mom." 

Instagram / Olivia Munn
"Buttered Biscuit"

Olivia gushes over her baby boy.

Instagram
Baby Playdate

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn introduced their son, Malcolm, to friends Henry Golding and Liv Lo, as well as their daughter Lyla, on Jan. 27, 2022. 

Instagram
Dads on Duty!

Golding and Mulaney were seen laughing as they held up their tiny tots.

Instagram
New Moms

The friends snapped a selfie while introducing their babies.

Instagram
First Friends

As Munn wrote, "Malcolm met Lyla today."

Instagram / John Mulaney
Sweater Weather

Mulaney and Munn were pictured arm-in-arm during a sweet moment, seemingly gazing at their little one in January 2022.

Instagram
A Visit From Uncle Pete

Mulaney revealed that his 2-month-old son had a visit from SNL star and "uncle" Pete Davidson on Jan. 28. 

Instagram / John Mulaney
Baby Kisses

The comedian gave his son a kiss on the cheek.

Instagram
Shhh!

Malcolm fell asleep in dad's carrier during an outing at the Norton Simon Museum in Pasadena, Calif., which features an "Unseen Picasso" exhibit.

oliviamunn / Instagram
New Year Together

The Newsroom actress celebrated New Year's Day 2022 with a new pic of Malcolm.

Instagram / John Mulaney
A Walk With Dad

He shared a selfie with his Malcolm, kept cozy in a blue beanie, while they took a walk.

Instagram
Mom Life

Munn shared that this is what it looks like "when your friend shows up and surprises you with a blowout even though you're in your robe and not going anywhere." She said the new 'do made her "feel a little less post partum."

instagram
Sharing Her Tricks of the Trade

Olivia shared a video pushing baby Malcolm in a stroller in the backyard as the only way to get him to "settle down and chill out" after a trip to New York.
 

