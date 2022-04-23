These $130 J.Crew Jeans Are on Sale for Just $15, Plus 14 Other Deals From Their Extra 60% Off Sale

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's no secret that we love shopping sales. There's just nothing more exciting than scoring 50% off beauty and skincare products you swear by or getting a cute new designer bag for 75% off. So trust us when we say we know a good deal when we see one. Today, we've got a sale that's full of incredible deals that may seem too good to be true.

J.Crew is holding a major sale this weekend where you can take an extra 60% off sale styles. There are over 1,000 items currently in J.Crew's sale section. Whether you're looking to stock up on comfy tees for the warmer weather or tops to wear to the office, you're sure to find something that fits your needs.

But of course, we know what you're really here for — the jaw-dropping deals on jeans. There are a couple of denim deals you definitely don't want to pass up. One we found was the Mid-rise '90s classic straight jean in Downtown wash. It's originally $138, but it's on sale right now for just $16. Even better, the $128 Slim boyfriend jean in Darcy Bay wash for just $15! It's a customer favorite style with a really nice versatile wash and a pretty good size range (23 to 37). To score these deals and more, all you have to do is enter SHOPNOW at checkout to receive your discounts.

We've rounded up some of the biggest jaw-droppers from J.Crew's can't-miss extra 60% clearance sale. Check those out below.