These $130 J.Crew Jeans Are on Sale for Just $15, Plus 14 Other Deals From Their Extra 60% Off Sale

It's no secret that we love shopping sales. There's just nothing more exciting than scoring 50% off beauty and skincare products you swear by or getting a cute new designer bag for 75% off. So trust us when we say we know a good deal when we see one. Today, we've got a sale that's full of incredible deals that may seem too good to be true.
J.Crew is holding a major sale this weekend where you can take an extra 60% off sale styles. There are over 1,000 items currently in J.Crew's sale section. Whether you're looking to stock up on comfy tees for the warmer weather or tops to wear to the office, you're sure to find something that fits your needs.
But of course, we know what you're really here for — the jaw-dropping deals on jeans. There are a couple of denim deals you definitely don't want to pass up. One we found was the Mid-rise '90s classic straight jean in Downtown wash. It's originally $138, but it's on sale right now for just $16. Even better, the $128 Slim boyfriend jean in Darcy Bay wash for just $15! It's a customer favorite style with a really nice versatile wash and a pretty good size range (23 to 37). To score these deals and more, all you have to do is enter SHOPNOW at checkout to receive your discounts.
We've rounded up some of the biggest jaw-droppers from J.Crew's can't-miss extra 60% clearance sale. Check those out below.
J.Crew Marled Cotton-Blend Crewneck Sweater
This gorgeous slightly oversized sweater comes in three colors that are all perfect for the season. According to one reviewer, it's super soft, well made and gets tons of compliment. It's the "perfect cheerful spring sweater," they wrote. Best part is, it's on sale for as low as $25 right now. Considering that it's originally $128, you're scoring a really good deal.
J.Crew Vintage Cotton Romantic Crewneck T-Shirt
You don't have to be a romantic to fall in love with this crewneck tee, especially given the super low price of just $4. Let's just say it's a serious jaw-dropping deal that you can't pass up.
J.Crew Slim Boyfriend Jean in Darcy Bay Wash
In the market for some new pairs of jeans for spring and summer? J.Crew's customer-fave Slim Boyfriend Jean in Darcy Bay Wash, originally $128, is on sale today for just $15. Seriously. We'd add this to bag ASAP.
J.Crew Relaxed Short-Sleeve Popover
We already loved this top at full price, and now that it's on sale for just $20 we love it even more. It's perfect for work or a day out. You can even dress it up with a cute skirt. It's so versatile and it comes in two colors.
J.Crew Ribbed Squareneck One-Piece
Shopping for new swimwear? This classic one piece with a square neckline comes in four colors and is on sale today for as low as $14.
J.Crew Perfect-Fit Collared V-Neck T-Shirt
J.Crew took their perfect-fit ribbed tee and gave it a cool retro twist. According to one reviewer, it's the perfect tee for summer and we couldn't agree more. It's originally $45, but it's on sale today for just $12. You can get it in white, clay, blue or black.
J.Crew Eco Cupro Collared V-Neck Popover Top
Anyone need new tops for work? J.Crew's Popover Top was made with eco cupro fabric, which the brand claims is "way more durable" than silk. It's also eco-friendly and machine washable. It's originally priced at $118, but you can score one today for just $16. It comes in multiple colors, so you may want to get more than one.
J.Crew Silk-Cashmere Wide V-Neck Cardigan Sweater
This wide v-neck cardigan features a subtle drop shoulder so you can wear it on its own as a top if you like. It's made with their "most luxe fabric," which is a blend of silk and cashmere. You'll get a sweater that's soft, light and super chic.
J.Crew Smocked Broken-In Jersey Cropped Top
This pretty smocked top with cute puff sleeves are a spring wardrobe staple. It's made with the brand's "softer-than-soft" jersey fabric that feels like they're broken-in from the very first time you put it on. It's listed at $60 originally, but it's on sale now for $12. You can get this in black, white or deep midnight.
J.Crew Featherweight Satin Tie-Neck Top
We shop a lot of sales and we don't find $100 tops for less than $10 very often. Needless to say, this is one you don't want to miss! Plus, the top is cute, versatile and comes in five gorgeous colors. We're loving the deep midnight blue which you can get for $12.
J.Crew Knit Midi Dress
This classic black knit midi dress is highly versatile, you're bound to get a lot of use out of this. Reviewers recommend sizing up for the best fit.
J.Crew Round-Toe Canvas Espadrille Wedges
J.Crew reviewers are obsessed with J.Crew's "super cute," "sexy," "comfortable" and all around "perfect" Round-Toe Canvas Espadrille Wedges. They're originally $148, but you can snag a pair today for $40. Incredible!
J.Crew Perfect-Fit Shelf-Bra Tank Top
J.Crew wanted to make their already perfect-fit tank even better by adding a a shelf bra. It comes in seven colors including this pretty Alhambra green, peach and black. Right now, it's on sale for as low as $10. We recommend stocking up for summer.
J.Crew Classic-Fit Cozy Gauze Shirt
Want a top that makes you feel like you're being swaddled in a blanket? According to J.Crew reviews, this is it. Right now, you can get it on sale for as low as $20. Sizes are selling out fast, so we'd hurry on this.
J.Crew Mid-Rise '90s Classic Straight Jean in Downtown Wash
There really is no better time to stock up on denim. Right now, you can score these trendy ‘90s-inspired jeans for just $16.
