Jana Kramer and Ian Schinelli Break Up 3 Months After Going Public

Watch : Jana Kramer Reveals the Dating Rule She & Ex Mike Caussin Set

Jana Kramer got the boy—but now she's moving on.

Jana shared she and Ian Schinelli have broken up, after making her relationship Instagram official in January.

During an April 22 interview with Access Hollywood, she was asked what her advice is for someone going through breakup. Jana noted, "I mean, I'm kinda going through it right now."

Access Hollywood's Scott Evans stopped to ask, "Wait what?" while reporter Kit Hoover added, "Are you serious?"

Jana replied, "Yeah, you know it's good. I think I still—I think what I would say though is, ‘Your story isn't over. You're never gonna be alone. It's never—it's not as bad as it seems in the moment.'" Continuing with the breakup advice, she said, "And I think time is a beautiful thing and to just know that God has bigger plans for you in store.'"

The One Tree Hill actress also seemed to address their split by re-sharing an inspirational post to her Instagram Story on April 22