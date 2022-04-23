Jana Kramer and Ian Schinelli Break Up 3 Months After Going Public

Jana Kramer got the boy—but now she's moving on.
Jana shared she and Ian Schinelli have broken up, after making her relationship Instagram official in January.
During an April 22 interview with Access Hollywood, she was asked what her advice is for someone going through breakup. Jana noted, "I mean, I'm kinda going through it right now."
Access Hollywood's Scott Evans stopped to ask, "Wait what?" while reporter Kit Hoover added, "Are you serious?"
Jana replied, "Yeah, you know it's good. I think I still—I think what I would say though is, ‘Your story isn't over. You're never gonna be alone. It's never—it's not as bad as it seems in the moment.'" Continuing with the breakup advice, she said, "And I think time is a beautiful thing and to just know that God has bigger plans for you in store.'"
The One Tree Hill actress also seemed to address their split by re-sharing an inspirational post to her Instagram Story on April 22
"If you're happy alone, you'll be happier together," the post began. "There is no type of affection that can fill the void in a person who doesn't love themselves already. There is no independence in dependency. There is no personal security in attaching yourself to a secure person."
The post concluded, "Until you have a healthy relationship with yourself, you won't make healthy decisions about someone else."
Jana was first introduced to Ian by Shawn Johnson's husband, Andrew East, she revealed on her Whine Down With Jana Kramer podcast in January.
"I go to the party and I see this guy in an orange shirt and I was like, 'Oh man, he is cute, but obviously he's probably married.' I don't really pay much attention to it," she recalled. "But long story short, Andrew came over to me and was like, 'Hey, there's a guy here I want you to meet.'"
In March, Jana took to Instagram to celebrate their relationship with an "appreciation post" for the personal trainer.
"He knew I had lots of emotions going into this week and instead of making me feel bad or crazy for them, he listened and was there," Jana wrote. "What I've learned so far …It's not about perfection… It's about growing, learning and loving."
Prior to dating Ian, Jana was married to Mike Caussin for six years. The pair share daughter Jolie, 6, and son Jace, 3 together. Jana filed for divorce in April 2021 and their split was finalized in July.
"I've loved hard," Jana wrote on Instagram last year. "I've forgiven. I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give. 'It's time.' Please know that I still believe whole heartedly in marriage, love, and rebuilding. I just can't fight any longer. It's time to heal."