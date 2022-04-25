Bill Hader Reveals the Barry “Mistake” That Fueled Major Season 3 Storyline

Sometimes TV provides for second chances.
In the season three premiere of HBO's Barry on April 24, the character of NoHo Hank, a member of the Chechen mafia played by Anthony Carrigan, is revealed to be in a relationship with Cristobal, the leader of the Bolivian mafia played by Michael Irby.
Obvious loyalty issues aside—the Chechens and Bolivians don't exactly get along—their relationship represented a do-over, of sorts. While this is the first time we've seen Hank and Cristobal as committed partners, a romantic spark was hinted at between the pair in season two.
In retrospect, Barry star and co-creator Bill Hader would have done it differently.
"It was kind of done as a joke, which looking back was kind of a mistake," he told E! News. "Not that it was jokey, but it was like these two are clearly falling for each other and no one seems to mind. If I had to do it over again, I would do a little bit more subtle version of that."
Against all odds, Hank and Cristobal might have the most stable duo in Barry's season three sea of chaos—at least for now.
"It was kind of like ‘Well, it would be nice if there was one somewhat healthy relationship on the show,'" Bill joked about the couple. "You know, it's like Romeo & Juliet."
Ironically, Bill won't see how any of it plays out onscreen because, it turns out, he doesn't even watch the show!
"I kind of finish things and move on. I'm very interested in what other people are doing," Bill told E!. "I do these episodes and then I never watch them again."
And that doesn't just apply to Barry. "It's funny, because people will mention stuff and I go, ‘What are they talking about?'" he recalled. "It was the same thing on SNL. I never really watched any of the stuff I did until I was on a talk show or something. I just do it and move on."
The third season of Barry also stars Henry Winkler, Stephen Root, Sarah Goldberg, D'Arcy Carden and Elsie Fisher.
See if Hank and Cristobal can make it work when season three of Barry airs Sundays at 10 p.m. on HBO.