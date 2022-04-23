Selling Sunset Stars' Beauty Products: 54 Picks from Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn and More

We included this product shared by these celebrities because we think you'll like it at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The most glamorous realtors on the planet are back for Selling Sunset Season 5. The Netflix amped up the drama and the looks for the hit reality TV show. If you want to channel those vibes, here are 54 beauty products recommended by Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Heather Rae El Moussa, Mary Fitzgerald, Amanza Smith, Emma Hernan, Maya Vander, Vanessa Villela, and Davina Potratz. Unfortunately, we don't have any beauty recommendations from the newest cast member Chelsea Lazkani, yet, but hopefully we can add those soon.
If you want to achieve Christine's bold red lip, emulate Chrishelle's perfect hair, or use the lip gloss that multiple Selling Sunset stars have, here are the products that you need to try to achieve that Oppenheim Group level of glamour.
Chrishell Stause's Beauty Product Recommendations
e.l.f. Cosmetics Contouring Blush & Bronzing Powder
Chrishell Stause said, "This is the blush I use. I love it. As someone who has gotten their makeup done a bunch of times professionally, and then [other times] I'm basically trying to copy what they do. Sometimes professional makeup artists will show me the dupes. You'll notice that this looks very similar to NARS. It's way less than half the price and it does the exact same thing for me. I love this because it's a perfect dupe for a way more expensive brand. It's easy to use and you can throw it in your bag."
Moroccanoil Intense Hydrating Hair Mask
"This is a hair product that I always use. It's important that I take care of my hair because I overstyle it a lot. I do try to take care of my hair because it's so overworked. This is one of my favorite masks. It's intensely hydrating. I always travel with this. I love this. It smells amazing. That's one of my favorites," Chrishell Stause revealed.
This hair mask has 8,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Crest 3D Whitestrips, Professional Effects, Teeth Whitening Strip Kit, 44 Strips (22 Count Pack)
Chrishell Stause said, "I use Crest White Strips. I'm asked about this all the time. I don't go and get them whitened. I have sensitive gums. I just use this. It works amazing. I do it at home. This works for me. I love it. It's quick and easy."
These white strips have 46,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Estee Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup
Chrishell Stause said, "If you follow me on Instagram, you definitely know about this. I have sworn by this makeup forever. This is Estee Lauder Double Wear. When I'm filming, I need this for the full coverage. It doesn't move. It's the kind of makeup that's not going anywhere."
This foundation has 6,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Honest Beauty Tinted Lip Balm, Dragon Fruit with Acai Extracts + Avocado Oil
Chrishell Stause said, "You probably already know about Honest Beauty, which I love. It's all clean products. They don't test on animals. I love this tinted lip balm. It has a color and it's moisturizing. Jessica Alba started this. I love the Dragonfruit color. They also have more neutral colors. I love this brand. It feels really good on my lips."
This lip balm has 1,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Ouai Super Dry Shampoo
Chrishell Stause admitted, "I don't wash my hair every day. On in-between days, I use this dry shampoo. I just like this one because it's a stronger one. It doesn't leave a white cast though."
Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Natural Skin Perfector SPF 30
"If I'm in the mode where I'm running around and I'm not filming and I want a little coverage, I will use this tinted moisturizer. It has sunscreen in it. I really love this. It's a really good product for just a regular day. It's really easy to throw on," Chrishell Stause explained.
This tinted moisturizer has 183.6K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Kitsch Eco-Friendly Nylon Hair Elastics- 20 Count
Chrishell Stause shared, "I love these hair ties because this material, for me, I hate when things are too tight on my hair. I like these because they're just so soft to pull your hair back. It doesn't hurt at all. I love these. I always have these on my arm."
These also come in black.
Beautyblender Original Pink Blender Makeup Sponge
Chrishell Stause remarked, "The Beautyblender makes it easy to apply makeup. You get it wet right before you put foundation on." This sponge has 12,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Teresa Giudice, Nina Dobrev, and Mariana Hewitt have recommended it too. This sponge has 12,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 403K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Ardell False Eyelashes Multipack Knot-Free Individuals
"These are the lashes I put on. I absolutely love them. I'm always ordering. They come in all different sizes and I blend a few different sizes. These are better than using one big strip, which is really bold. I use these individual lashes every day for a bit of pop, which I love," Chrishell said.
These have 1,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Christine Quinn's Beauty Product Recommendations
Mario Badescu Drying Lotion
"My face routine is always changing now since having a baby—sometimes it's dry, sometimes it's oily, sometimes it's breaking out. My number-one staple that I love is Mario Badescu's spot-treatment that I use when I'm breaking out," Christine Quinn told NewBeauty.
This product has 52.5K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers, 20,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews, and 2,400+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil
"This oil is something special. I love the smell, and because I dye my hair blonde constantly, I need to really take care of it. I have naturally straight hair, too, so I style it often. When I get out of the shower, I'll apply this to my hands, then run it through my hair as heat protection before styling. It gives me a little extra gloss and hydration," Christine Quinn told The Strategist.
This oil has 18.6K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Origins Ginzing Oil-Free Energy Boosting Gel Moisturizer
Christine Quinn told Nylon, "If I'm putting on makeup or don't want to be shiny, I love Origins Oil-Free Gel Moisturizer and I use it before makeup."
This moisturizer has 24.7K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers and 1,500+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
Philips One by Sonicare Battery Toothbrush
Christine Quinn said, "I'm going to sound like such an old lady, but I'm a huge toothbrush person. I used the regular Philips Diamond toothbrush forever, but I really hated how big and bulky it was. I couldn't fit it in my purse, and it just wasn't practical for my lifestyle. I wanted one I could grab and go. I now have so many of these toothbrushes in every color — one for my purse, my home, my travel bag. It's exactly like the other toothbrushes I love but compact enough for travel. It's so cute, and honestly, it's really good," per The Strategist.
This toothbrush comes in seven colors and it has 7,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Moroccanoil Dry Shampoo Light Tones
"I'm a blonde, and blonde hair is not easy to maintain. It turns brassy pretty easily, but this dry shampoo temporarily gets rid of the brassy tones. My hair also gets oily really quickly. I wash my hair probably every other day or every three days, and in the in-between period, this not only keeps my hair looking fresh but it also gives me this freshly-washed-hair feeling. It's the perfect formula. Believe me, I've tried every dry shampoo out there from every brand, and this is the one that I keep going back to," Christine Quinn explained to The Cut.
This dry shampoo has 20.4K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers and 4,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Make Up Forever Step 1 Primer Pore Minimizer & Make Up Forever Step 1 Primer Color Corrector - Redness Corrector
"It's all about priming the skin and color correcting so the canvas is perfect. Make Up Forever has really great primers. They have a pore minimizing primer and they have a redness corrector that I'll mix with my lotion sometimes," Christine Quinn shared with Nylon.
The pore minimizing primer has 5.9K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers. The redness correcting primer has 11.2K+ "Loves" from Sephora customers.
111SKIN Sub-Zero De-Puffing Eye Mask (8 count)
Christine told The Strategist, "My thing with eye masks is that they're rarely the perfect balance of hydrating but not too hydrating that they just slide down your face. These are super, super juicy, but because they're made from really thick silicone, they do not budge. I can literally sleep in them, and they won't move. Sometimes I'll sit in my office when I'm not working, and I'll just put them on. I take them on airplanes, too. I've tried literally every eye patch out there, and nothing has topped these. Girl, I'm telling you, the de-puffing ones really, really work."
Tom Ford Lip Color Matte Lipstick in Flame
"Tom Ford Flame is a really good red as well," Christine Quinn shared with Nylon.
This lipstick has 57.5K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color in Uncensored
"Rihanna's Fenty Beauty has a really great long-lasting red that has blue undertones and it makes your teeth look whiter," Christine Quinn explained in Nylon.
This lipstick 451K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers and 2,600+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
Oribe Shampoo for Beautiful Color
Christine Quinn told The Cut, "I have a few Oribe products that I rotate, but I like this shampoo for color specifically — it's my everyday shampoo. It leaves my hair feeling so soft and really, really refreshed. One bottle probably lasts me for about a month, just because I have a lot of hair and I double-wash; I get in the shower, condition my ends, wash my hair, wash off the product, and then I'll wash it again."
This shampoo has 3.7K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Oribe Conditioner for Beautiful Color
"Similar to the shampoo, this is just a consistently good conditioner. The whole brand has this beautiful smell to it," Christine Quinn shared with The Cut.
This conditioner has 2.5K+ "Loves" from Sephora customers.
Biotherm Homme Aquafitness 24H Deodorant Care
"This might be a men's deodorant, but I love it. I got it when I was in France. I was at a department store, and I had tried the brand's other deodorants before, but I was like, ‘Oh, I want to try this one next.' I'm all about packaging, and it looks really cool. It turned out to have this nice cooling effect that stays with you all day. When you're outside and you're wearing a sports bra, you feel the breeze hit you with this deodorant; you feel very refreshed," Christine told The Cut.
Heather Rae El Moussa's Beauty Recommendations
Teenitor Ice Roller For Face Eye Puffiness
In an Instagram Story, Heather Rae El Moussa said, "You guys know I religiously use this."
This ice roller comes in three colors and it has 3,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water Face Mist, Hydrating Face Spray with Antioxidants to Hydrate and Soothe Skin
Heather Rae El Moussa told Us Weekly, "I like to give my skin a little spray with Thermal Spring Water," explaining, "This is literally a must for me. I've been using this for probably six, seven years. I travel with it. I use it every morning, every night and even throughout the day."
The spray has 4,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Biossance Squalane + Marine Algae Eye Cream
"Such an amazing eye cream," Heather Rae El Moussa said in an Instagram Story. This eye cream has 73.3K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Iconic London Lustre Lip Oil
"The final step is from Iconic London and this is their Lip Oil. I have it in multiple colors and it's really nice for daytime or nighttime. I put this on every single night. It's nourishing and pretty. I feel like I look a little glam before bed and I'm not just hopping into bed, looking like a mess," Heather El Moussa told Us Weekly.
This product has 12.2K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Dr. Jart+ Mini Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment SPF 30
Heather Rae El Moussa said this treatment is "the best if you deal with redness" in an Instagram Story.
This $20 product has 35.8K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum
"I also like to put on a lash serum, this one is Grandelash-MD. I've used natural kinds. I just started using this one. I put it right at the lash line," Heather Rae El Moussa shared with Us Weekly.
This product has 20,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 139K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
MakeUp Eraser, Erase All Makeup With Just Water
In an Instagram Story, Heather Rae El Moussa called this reusable makeup remover a "holy grail product."
This makeup eraser has 98K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers and 9,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Fitglow Fruit Radiance Mask
Heather Rae El Moussa told Page Six, "I've been adding a lot more tools to get the dead skin off." She uses the Fitglow Fruit Radiance Mask as a scrub to exfoliate her skin.
Epionce Renewal Calming Cream For Eczema, Dry Skin, and All Skin Types
Heather Rae El Moussa said this cream is "one of [her] favorites for sensitive skin in an Instagram Story.
Mary Fitzgerald's Beauty Recommendations
Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray
Mary Fitzgerald told E!, "I think this product is a staple for a lot of makeup lovers. The Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray keeps my makeup looking fresh through a whole day of filming. I have been using this for years and I struggle to switch to a different setting spray because of how well this one works! I don't have to worry about doing touch ups every hour so I am able to focus on the work that i'm doing."
Lisa Barlow has recommended this and so did Margaret Josephs. Nina Dobrev uses this setting spray and so do our E! shopping editors. Olivia Liang keeps this in her bag. This is one of our favorite beauty fixes and sweat-proof makeup essentials. The spray has 603.5K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers, 17,300+ 5-star Ulta reviews, and 5,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Loving Tan Deluxe Bronzing Mousse in Ultra Dark
"This little travel bottle is a life saver whenever I'm needing that extra glow," Mary Fitzgerald said.
Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick in 66 Skin-Deep
Mary Fitzgerald shared, "My go-to! This color goes with everything and is so smooth and creamy. Lasts forever too." This lipstick has 873.5K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
The Lunata 1.25' Cordless, Convertible Curling Iron/Wand
"This has now become a part of my everyday routine and that is the cordless heat tools from Lunata Beauty. These are so convenient and help so much with filming because you don't need an outlet to plug them in," Mary shared.
Winky Lux PH-Gloss
Mary Fitzgerald revealed, "I always have lipstick on me! This Prickly Pear color from Winky Lux stays on all day and doesn't dry out my lips!"
Lancome Teint Idole Ultra Foundation
Mary shared, "My go to foundation for long days has to be the Lancome Teint Idole Ultra Foundation. It looks like a second skin when applied and the best part…it has SPF in it! When I use this my skin stays looking flawless despite the lights and long hours when filming Selling Sunset."
This foundation has 263.3K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers and 6,700+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
Tatcha The Serum Stick: Smooth Dry Fine Lines Instantly & Over Time
Mary Fitzgerald said, "The Tatcha Serum Stick is probably one of my favorites. It targets dryness and fine lines on your skin instantly. The best part about it is you can even use it over your makeup throughout the day to give your skin a fresh glow. Such a great product to throw in your bag!"
This serum stick has 36.7K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Monat Revive Shampoo and Volume Revitalize Conditioner
Mary Fitzgerald explained, "If you have blonde hair you know how hard it can be to maintain. I like to use the Monat Revive Shampoo and Volume Revitalize Conditioner whenever I wash my hair. It keeps my blonde looking toned and helps revive my hair if I feel like it's getting dry from the weather."
Amanza Smith's Beauty Recommendations
Bio-Oil Skincare Body Oil, Moisturizer for Scars and Stretchmarks, Hydrates Skin, Non-Greasy, Dermatologist Recommended, Non-Comedogenic, For All Skin Types, with Vitamin A, E,
"I recently started using Bio-Oil a couple of times a week before bed – it feels very oily when you first apply it, but it soon sinks in and my skin looks so radiant come morning," Amanza Smith shared with Grazia.
This product has 93,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 4,000+ 5-star Ulta reviews. It has also been recommended by Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Kenya Moore and Porsha Williams.
Revlon Ultra HD Matte Lip Color
Amanza Smith told Grazia, "I recently bought the Revlon Ultra HD Matte Lip Color and it's so nice."
Shiseido Synchro Skin Self-Refreshing Concealer
"My current favorite concealer and foundation are from Shiseido," Amanza told Grazia. This concealer has 31.6K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Shiseido Synchro Skin Self-Refreshing Foundation SPF 30
This is the foundation that Amanza Smith recommended. It has 66.2K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Vanessa Villela's Beauty Recommendations
Bobbi Brown Brightening Brick Illuminating Blush and Bronzer
Vanessa Villela told New York Post, "I love [Bobbi Brown's Brightening Brick] because it has different colors. It has a little brown and shimmer, so it gives a glow right where you're supposed to have it."
Ciate London Christine Quinn Villain Pump Plump Lip Gloss
"I love [Christine Quinn's Villain Pump Plump Gloss] because it's red," Vanessa Villela said in a New York Post interview.
Maybelline Lifter Gloss with Hyaluronic Acid
"I'm obsessed with [Moon] from Maybelline. It's funny because a lot of the girls from the show have it," Vanessa Villela told New York Post.
This gloss has 17,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 1,500+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
Emma Hernan's Beauty Recommendations
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid
Emma Hernan told E!, "On a daily basis I do not wear a lot of makeup, but when I'm shooting Selling Sunset I do wear make-up so I try to take really good care of my skin. My favorite face cream is from Charlotte Tilbury and it's called Magic Cream Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid."
Maybelline Lifter Gloss Hydrating Lip Gloss with Hyaluronic Acid
Emma Hernan told Harper's Bazaar, "One of my favorite lip glosses is actually Maybelline. It's called Lifter Gloss, and you can go to the store and just get it yourself. Sometimes it's easy to just go pop into a CVS or a Rite Aid and get something that works. All of the girls on the show ended up falling in love with my lip gloss, and they went and got the same one, which is so funny."
This gloss has 17,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 1,500+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
Maya Vander's Beauty Recommendations
Davina Potratz's Beauty Recommendations
If you're looking for more Selling Sunset-inspired shopping check these out:
- Chrishell Stause Shares Her Favorite Amazon Products & Some Designer Dupes
- Christine Quinn's Ciaté London Makeup Collection Is an Unapologetic Reminder to Embrace Your Confidence
- Mary Fitzgerald Shares Her Favorite Beauty Products
- Heather Rae Young Shares Her Amazon Vacation Essentials
- 5 Things Emma Hernan Can't Live Without