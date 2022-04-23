Tory Burch Secret Sale: Shop These 18 Deals Starting at $39

Get major discounts from Tory Burch on the iconic Miller sandals, bags, activewear, and more.

By Marenah Dobin Apr 23, 2022 11:00 AMTags
E-Comm: Tory Burch Sale

Tory Burch is just one of those iconic brands with items that will never go out of style. Shopping at Tory Burch is an investment in pieces you will keep (and wear) forever and ever. If you love Tory Burch, but your bank account disagrees, same here. However, this is a great time to shop because there are some secret deals. Tory Burch's Spring Sale is under way.

You can get discounts on bags, belts, sandals, swimsuits, activewear, jeans, boots, and more from Tory Burch with prices as low as $39. Here are some of the best deals from Tory Burch.

Reese Witherspoon, Gwyneth Paltrow & More Stars Have This $25 Tote That's Still On-Trend After 78 Years

Tory Burch Skinny Embellished Logo Belt

This black logo belt instantly elevates any outfit. This is a true wardrobe staple that will never get old.

$196
$139
Tory Burch

Tory Burch T-Hardware Chelsea Boot

These Chelsea boots have a comfortable low block heel. They also come in black.

$389
$189
Tory Burch

Tory Burch Miller Cloud

These cloud sandals take the legendary Miller Sandals to another level of comfort. Your feet will thank you.

$228
$159
Tory Burch

Tory Burch Ella Bouclé Chain Mini Tote

This boucle mini tote is a bag that you will want to carry all year long.

$689
$489
Tory Burch

Tory Burch Fleming Soft Bouclé Small Convertible Shoulder Bag

If you adore that white boucle fabric, this shoulder bag is incredibly chic.

$598
$419
Tory Burch

Tory Burch Striped Cinched Ankle Pant

These striped pants can easily be dressed up or down. There are so many ways to style this pair.

$389
$319
Tory Burch

Tory Burch Printed String Bikini Top

This Tory Burch swimsuit top and string bottom are available in so many stunning prints. The fabric has incredible four-way stretch and it has built-in SPF 50 sun protection.

$98
$69
Top
$98
$69
Bottom

Tory Burch Printed Embellished Silk Scrunchies, Set of 3

These silk scrunchies give 90s vibes with some of Tory Burch's signature sophistication. Silk is so gentle on your hair, preventing frizz, tangles, and creases. These are just as functional as they are fashionable.

$128
$89
Tory Burch

Tory Burch Printed Underwire Bikini Top & Printed Hipster Bikini Bottom

This navy polka dot bikini will make you feel yacht-ready in an instant.

$128
$49
Top
$98
$39
Botton

Tory Burch Printed Cross-Back Bra

Tory Burch activewear is the perfect motivation to work out. The leggings and the sports bra are great for high-impact workouts with ultra-breathable, moisture-wicking, lightweight fabric.

$98
$69
Bra
$168
$129
Leggings

Tory Burch Jeweled Shearling Slide

These shearling slides will take plush to a whole other level. These are available in three colors.

$298
$129
Tory Burch

Tory Burch Flared Denim Pant

These flared jeans have an incredibly flattering high waistline and they go with everything.

$298
$129
Tory Burch

Tory Burch Ines Slide

These are the perfect warm weather sandal. Just throw these on and you're ready to go. They also come in black.

$228
$159
Tory Burch

Tory Burch One-shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit

There's nothing mellow about this one yellow one-piece bathing suit. If you love the design, you can also get this one in black.

$198
$139
Tory Burch

Tory Burch Tory Charm Mule

These mules are super comfortable. They're perfect for the office and they will provide all-day comfort. You can also get these in nude and black.

$278
$169
Tory Burch

Tory Burch McGraw Tote Bag

This tote bag is just what you need for all of your essentials. And how much do you love this color?

$398
$249
Tory Burch

Tory Burch Kira Chevron Small Camera Bag

You can rock this olive green bag on your shoulder or wear it as a crossbody.

$378
$289
Tory Burch

Tory Burch Fleming Soft Velvet Mini Bag

Use this brown mini as a shoulder bag or you can take the chain off and rock this as a clutch.

$489
$349
Tory Burch

While you're shopping, check out these 12 incredible deals from the Coach Outlet Friends & Family Sale.

