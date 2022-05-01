These Stars at Their First Met Galas Are a Total Fashion Throwback

Watch : Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds to HOST 2022 Met Gala

Nothing says you've made it in fashion world quite like an invite to the Met Gala.

Over the years, the annual ball—which raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute—has become a place for the world's biggest trendsetters to have fun with fashion and show off their daring style. From Rihanna's yellow Guo Pei robe that spawned hundreds of omelet memes to Kim Kardashian's head-turning faceless Balenciaga bodysuit, many celebrity looks have been cemented as iconic fashion moments on its red carpet.

And though stars like Sarah Jessica Parker and Beyoncé are considered Met Gala regulars who consistently raise the bar in style these days, they were once newbies looking to make their mark on fashion's biggest night. Back in 1995, SJP rocked a plain black dress for big Met Gala debut. As for Bey, she opted for something more modest in contrast to the elaborate gowns she's now known for when she first attended the gala in 2008.