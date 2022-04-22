Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay Reveals Her Wedding Date Is Right Around the Corner

Watch : Scheana Shay on "Vanderpump" Reunion Breakup: "I Was Shocked!"

Scheana Shay is going to be a beach bride this summer.

The Vanderpump Rules star gave E! News an exclusive update on her wedding plans with fiancé Brock Davies at the Vanderpump à Paris restaurant opening party on April 21.

Shay revealed that her nuptials with the Australian rugby player will take place this August in Mexico, though the Bravo star is keeping the exact date a secret.

As for the "vibe" of the ceremony, Shay told E! News, "I just wanted something overlooking the ocean."

The new wedding details differ from the couple's former plans. They told E! News in September 2021 that they hoped to tie the knot in Bali in November 2022.

The two began dating in 2019 and welcomed their first child together—daughter Summer Moon Honey—in April 2021. Just a few months later, Davies popped the question with a diamond ring made by jeweler and close friend of the show's cast, Kyle Chan.