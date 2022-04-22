Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay Reveals Her Wedding Date Is Right Around the Corner

Scheana Shay is going to be a beach bride this summer.
The Vanderpump Rules star gave E! News an exclusive update on her wedding plans with fiancé Brock Davies at the Vanderpump à Paris restaurant opening party on April 21.
Shay revealed that her nuptials with the Australian rugby player will take place this August in Mexico, though the Bravo star is keeping the exact date a secret.
As for the "vibe" of the ceremony, Shay told E! News, "I just wanted something overlooking the ocean."
The new wedding details differ from the couple's former plans. They told E! News in September 2021 that they hoped to tie the knot in Bali in November 2022.
The two began dating in 2019 and welcomed their first child together—daughter Summer Moon Honey—in April 2021. Just a few months later, Davies popped the question with a diamond ring made by jeweler and close friend of the show's cast, Kyle Chan.
After Shay's 2014 wedding with ex-husband Michael Shay—whom she divorced in 2017—was featured on Vanderpump Rules, she told E! News that she would be open to doing it again, saying, "Yeah, totally. If we have a season 10, absolutely. Bring the cameras."
When asked if Davies' family would be attending the ceremony, Shay revealed that the wedding's new destination may cause some travel complications, saying, "I mean, Bali I definitely think would have been the easiest because it's so much closer to them. But, a lot of his family are still going to be able to make it."
While some of Davies' relatives might not see him say "I do," Shay turned the Vanderpump à Paris into a family affair by surprising her soon-to-be-husband with the arrival of his two sisters.
"We surprised him yesterday. He had no idea his sisters were coming only his mom," she said. "His mom was like, ‘I can't keep this surprise that we have the sisters coming,' but we kept it a surprise. I got the whole thing on video and I'll be posting it soon."
Fans can catch up on past seasons of Vanderpump Rules on Peacock.
