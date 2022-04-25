How Chloë Sevigny Adjusted to Playing a Mom on Russian Doll Right After Giving Birth

Watch : Netflix's Russian Doll: How Chloe Sevigny's Pregnancy Influenced Plot

Talk about life imitating art.

In the time-bending second season of Netflix's Russian Doll, Chloë Sevigny plays Lenora, the mother of Natasha Lyonne's character Nadia. When Nadia finds a subway portal that allows her to travel back in time, she realizes she's trapped in her mother's body while her mother is pregnant with her.

It's a season of television that dives deep into themes of motherhood, childhood innocence and reckoning with the missteps of our parents. For Chloë, it couldn't have come at a more impactful time. Chloë gave birth to her first child, son Vanja, in May 2020.

"I became a mother right before we shot the second season," Chloë told E! News. "I was thinking a lot about being a mother, about how I rear my child and the stories I tell him of his forefathers. How do I usher this young man through the world to be a good, strong, sensitive, upstanding individual?"