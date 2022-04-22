Earth Day: Entourage’s Adrian Grenier Gives Tour Inside His Eco-Friendly Home

Watch : Adrian Grenier Gives EXCLUSIVE Eco-Friendly Home Tour

Adrian Grenier is showing how he makes every day Earth Day in his eco-friendly home.

The Entourage star exclusively gave E! News an inside look of the property outside of Austin, Texas.

"I started working with this piece of land about a year and a half ago," he told E! News' Daily Pop. "And I just want to show you a couple of features that I'm working on to not only help the Earth, but also my own sense of self-reliance and resilience."

The property includes a medicine wheel where various medicinal plants and herbs are grown in a specific circle on the land. Adrian shared, "When we're taking responsibility for ourselves and our wellness, we can start to utilize all of the natural ingredients from the earth that will heal us and make us healthy."

One of the smaller, yet impactful parts of Adrian's routine laundry detergent without plastic packaging. Instead of coming in pods or containers, the detergent is compacted into tablets. The tablets are also non-toxic, which is important for the greywater system, which takes gently-used water from laundry and showers, and transports it all to a garden.