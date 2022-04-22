Why It Was an "Easy Decision" For Jason Oppenheim to Hire Chelsea Lazkani

Watch : Selling Sunset's Jason Oppenheim "Still Loves" Chrishell Stause

Selling Sunset knows how to bring the drama—but don't look for any between Jason Oppenheim and new hire Chelsea Lazkani.

On season five of Netflix's real estate reality saga, which premiered April 22, Chelsea is brought into the fold at the Oppenheim Group and immediately shakes things up. Jason, co-owner of the Oppenheim Group, was immediately a fan of the newcomer.

"She impressed me off the bat," Jason told E! News. "It was a pretty easy decision for me. It's going about exactly as expected. She is bringing in big listings and she's gaining the confidence of a lot of good clients. We're working really well together."

Chelsea instantly aligned herself with Christine Quinn, who has essentially been exiled by the rest of the women at Oppenheim Group. It was a a risky move, to be sure, but Jason says her track record speaks for itself.

"I love working with Chelsea. We were just together a couple of days ago talking about this huge new listing that we're working on together that she's bringing in," Jason said in the March 29 interview. "She has been exceptional and I've gotten pretty good at choosing agents over the last many years and I was confident in what I saw in Chelsea."