Selling Sunset's Chelsea Lazkani Says This Scene Helped "Humanize" Christine Quinn

Watch : Selling Sunset's Jason Oppenheim "Still Loves" Chrishell Stause

Bad bitches do cry, even if the fourth episode of Selling Sunset season five claims otherwise.

Christine Quinn found herself in tears after her co-workers at the Oppenheim Group called out her recent shady behavior, which included making a dig about Heather Rae Young's wedding in the press. And while Christine has done her fair share of pot-stirring in the past, we found ourselves feeling badly for the quick-witted real estate agent. Who wants to get an intervention at a work event?

We have newcomer Chelsea Lazkani to thank for opening our eyes, as she's the one who held Amanza Smith, Mary Fitzgerald, Chrishell Stause and Emma Hernan accountable for the way they went about the confrontation. "When I hear everyone coming at one person," Chelsea told the group in episode four, "it's giving me bullying. And even when you may not vibe with her, and dislike her, when you all come together, it's a lot."

This moment reminded us at home that Christine isn't just a character on our TV screens, but a real life person with feelings—and Chelsea agrees.