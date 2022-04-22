Days of Our Lives' Kristian Alfonso Reveals Why She Decided to Return for Beyond Salem

Days of Our Lives star Kristian Alfonso is ready to go beyond Salem.
The actress—who played Hope Brady on the popular soap opera for more than two decades—revealed why she decided to reprise her beloved character for season two of the Peacock spin-off Beyond Salem in an exclusive interview on E! News' Daily Pop.
"I decided to return to Beyond Salem because [head writer] Ron Carlivati has written an incredible story," she told hosts Justin Sylvester and Loni Love on April 22. "If the fans know me at all, which I know you do, is that it has to be about the story. As I'm talking about it, I'm getting chills, because as Ron was telling me, it was, like, ‘Oh my gosh. He is breaking the sound barrier here.' The audience is going to be in shock when they see what happens."
Teasing that the new episodes will feature "a lot of joy [and] a lot of tears," Alfonso shared that she "came back for the fans," seeing the new series as a chance to give what "the fans so deserve."
"When Ron was telling me the story…He says, ‘Do you like it?' I say, ‘You know, I really love it. This is a fantastic story line. I'm smiling because I'm just trying to—like, how is all of this going to happen in five episodes?'" she said. "So this is what I will say to the audience: if you blink, if you blink for a moment, you're gonna have to rewind because it's moving so fast and it takes place over many different countries."
According to Alfonso, "Hope is in Montreal after traveling the world for the last two years." Hope's return will also see the return of her power couple other half, husband Bo, played by Peter Reckell. (Does that mean Bo will be coming back from the dead? Just asking!)
Many famous faces have spent time in the fictitious Salem, Illinois, over the years, including Michael B. Jordan, Lisa Rinna and Kyle Richards. When asked if she ever suspected that certain guest stars would make it big, Alfonso told Daily Pop, "I think everyone has it, absolutely, and there is room for everyone."
One secret the actress will never spill? The guest star she found the most unpleasant to share the screen with.
"Why is 'she' a she?" Alfonso said, hinting about the mysterious celebrity's identity.
Check out the full interview in the clip above.
Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem season two premieres July 11 on Peacock. New episodes will premiere daily through July 15.
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)