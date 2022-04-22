Get Ready With YouTuber & Makeup Artist Laura Lee

We included these products chosen by Laura Lee because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If anyone knows how to put together a totally glam look for Coachella, it's Laura Lee. The makeup artist, entrepreneur and YouTuber with over 4.5 million subscribers, has been sharing her beauty tips since 2013. Now she's sharing how she put together her Coachella makeup looks and the products she used with E! News.

When "glamming for day two at Coachella," Laura used products that would last all day long like Persona's 24 Hour Waterproof Eyeliner in Black, Inglot's 77 Gel Liner and Nars' Soft Matte Complete Concealer, which she set "real good" in order to last her the entire day. She also added some pretty pastel color on her eyes to perfectly match her top.

For Coachella day three, Laura went for a more neutral glam look using products from Item Beauty by Addison Rae, Charlotte Tilbury, Urban Decay, Dominique Cosmetics and more.

If you want to recreate her gorgeous Coachella looks, we rounded up some of the products Laura used. Check those out below.