Get Ready With YouTuber & Makeup Artist Laura Lee

If anyone knows how to put together a totally glam look for Coachella, it's Laura Lee. The makeup artist, entrepreneur and YouTuber with over 4.5 million subscribers, has been sharing her beauty tips since 2013. Now she's sharing how she put together her Coachella makeup looks and the products she used with E! News.
When "glamming for day two at Coachella," Laura used products that would last all day long like Persona's 24 Hour Waterproof Eyeliner in Black, Inglot's 77 Gel Liner and Nars' Soft Matte Complete Concealer, which she set "real good" in order to last her the entire day. She also added some pretty pastel color on her eyes to perfectly match her top.
For Coachella day three, Laura went for a more neutral glam look using products from Item Beauty by Addison Rae, Charlotte Tilbury, Urban Decay, Dominique Cosmetics and more.
If you want to recreate her gorgeous Coachella looks, we rounded up some of the products Laura used. Check those out below.
Inglot 77 Gel Liner
As part of her Coachella Day 2 look, Laura applies Inglot's 77 Gel Liner. It's waterproof, long lasting and dries within 60 seconds.
NARS Soft Matte Complete Concealer in Custard
"We are concealing the bags with Nars' Custard creamy concealer," Laura said. She likes to apply it where there are "a lot of dark circles," as well as right under the nose.
Jaclyn Cosmetics Beaming Light Loose Highlighter
Laura used the Jaclyn Cosmetics Beaming Light Loose Highlighter as part of her look. "It's just bomb," she said. "I'm going to apply that because we just need a little glow."
Persona 24 Hour Waterproof Eyeliner in Black
To complete her eye look, Laura applied Persona's 24 Hour Waterproof Eyeliner in Black to her waterline. It's an eyeliner that was formulated to be smudge-proof, waterproof and long-lasting, which is exactly what you want for an all-day event like Coachella.
Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips Kim K.W.
After lining her lips with ColourPop's Bff Lippie Pencil, Laura used Charlotte Tilbury's Hot Lips Kim K.W., which is a pink beige nude with a satin finish.
Item Beauty by Addison Rae Brow Chow Clean Smudge-Proof Eyebrow Pencil
To kick off her Coachella day three look, Laura added on some brows using Item Beauty's Brow Chow Clean Smudge-Proof Eyebrow Pencil. It's dual-ended and features a unique paddle brush on one end to fluff and groom.
Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Palette of Pearls
As part of her look, Laura took Charlotte Tilbury's Luxury Palette of Pearls to add some gold eyeshadow. "I'm just going to pack this onto my eye lid for a little bit of sparkle," she said. "Nothing crazy."
It Cosmetics Hello Lashes+ Volumizing Mascara with Lash Serum
The mascara Laura used for both looks was the It Cosmetics Hello Lashes+ Volumizing Mascara with Lash Serum, which is formulated with moisturizing ingredients like argan oil and jojoba oil.
Urban Decay Heavy Metal Glitter Eyeliner in Glamrock Glitter
"We're going to take Glamrock Glitter from Urban Decay and we're going to apply it across our lower lash line to add sparkle," Laura said. This water-based liner is buildable so you can make it as subtle or as sparkly and glam as you want.
ColourPop BFF 4 Lip Liner Pencil
Laura used a couple of different shades from ColourPop's BFF lip pencil line to put together her Coachella looks, like the BFF Pencil 4 which is a deep chestnut nude.
Dominique Cosmetics Soft Focus Demi-Matte Lipstick in Pretty Natural
Laura finished off her look with Dominique Cosmetics' Soft Focus Demi-Matte Lipstick in Pretty Natural. It's a creamy, highly pigmented lipstick featuring a custom teardrop tip so you can apply it exactly as you want.
