Charles Melton and Chase Sui Wonders Confirm Relationship With PDA Outing in New York City

Charles Melton and Chase Sui Wonders weren’t shy about showing off their romance in New York City April 21. Learn about the couple’s affectionate outing.

By Kelly Gilmore Apr 22, 2022 9:12 PMTags
CouplesPhotosCelebritiesRiverdale
Watch: Charles Melton Jokes He's K.J. Apa's "Alpha Male" on "Riverdale"

It's spring and celebrity romance is in the air.

No wonder Charles Melton, 31, and Chase Sui Wonders, 26, took their relationship public with a PDA-packed outing in New York City on April 21. In photos obtained by E! News, the pair are basking in romance with Charles giving Chase a kiss on the cheek.

Charles and Chase were "really into one another," an eyewitness exclusively tells E! News, adding that they were "kissing [and] holding hands."

The eyewitness shared that the pair definitely have "some love chemistry going on."

As for the date's itinerary? "They went to Bowery Market then sat outside with coffee. Then they went and got ice cream together in the East Village," the eyewitness said.

Charles rocked a colorful sweater with white jeans, blue tie-dyed socks, a blue ballcap and Nike sneakers. Meanwhile, Chase sported a camouflage top, jeans, black boots and sunglasses.

Clearly, the couple love the Big Apple. On March 12, the duo were seen in New York together. At the time, an insider told E! News that they "kept close" and "appeared to be comfortable with one another."

photos
Love Lives of Riverdale Stars

Earlier in March, both Charles and Chase posted Instagram photos in France (This was either a coincidence or what the French call a rendezvous.)

TheImageDirect.com

Trending Stories

1
Update!

Shocking Revelations From Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Defamation Trial

2
Exclusive

Selling Sunset Season 5 May Make You Feel Badly for Christine

3
Exclusive

Kristian Alfonso Shares Why She's Joining Beyond Salem

Charles costarred with Chase in her film Wake, which the actress also wrote and directed. The Genera+ion star took to Instagram in December 2021 to celebrate the film and to praise those who worked with her on the project.

"Honored to work with VOGUEfilm & @voguechina to direct a little movie flanked by the most brilliant friends and collaborators," she wrote "Big love n big gratitude for this project and this squad--both close to the heart. Stay tooooned."

Flash-forward to now and it seems Charles may have scored himself a spot even closer to her heart.

Trending Stories

1
Update!

Shocking Revelations From Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Defamation Trial

2

Emma Hernan Says Ben Affleck DM'd Her for a Date Before J. Lo Reunion

3
Exclusive

Kristian Alfonso Shares Why She's Joining Beyond Salem

4

Iris Apatow Debuts New Hairstyle That'll Inspire Your Next Salon Visit

5

See Selena Gomez and Camila Cabello's Hilarious Girls' Night

Latest News

Exclusive

Kristian Alfonso Shares Why She's Joining Beyond Salem

Get Ready With YouTuber & Makeup Artist Laura Lee

Iris Apatow Debuts New Hairstyle That'll Inspire Your Next Salon Visit

Charles Melton and Chase Sui Wonders Confirm Relationship With PDA

Hayden Panettiere Shares Message From Ex Wladimir Klitschko

Exclusive

Are Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney Still Living Together? He Says...

Sherri Papini’s Husband Files for Divorce After Kidnapping Hoax